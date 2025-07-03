Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Need Not Worry About Summer Blues As Long As This Critical Support Holds, Trader Says

Prominent crypto analyst DonAlt remains bullish not only on Bitcoin BTC/USD, but also on Ethereum ETH/USD and XRP XRP/USD, downplaying concerns that summer seasonality will affect market performance.

What Happened: In a July 2 podcast, the trader highlighted Bitcoin's tight consolidation near key resistance as a potential setup for its next major move.

Dismissing geopolitical noise and seasonality concerns, he pointed to $95,000 as the critical monthly support. "As long as we hold $95,000 on the monthly, I'm not worried," he said.

DonAlt noted that BTC has shown remarkable strength, grinding through multiple ranges without any deep retests. But he warned the market is now at an inflection point.

"If Bitcoin can't break out soon and drops to $90,000, I think the cycle is basically over," DonAlt said. In that case, he predicts a shallow bear market, with BTC drifting between $60,000–$70,000 before the next macro leg begins.

Why It Matters: While some traders argue summer seasonality dulls crypto momentum, DonAlt isn't buying it. "I don't care about seasonality," he said.

Instead, he focuses on structural patterns, and currently sees a strong setup. "This resistance has been tested three times already. Eventually, it breaks."

He also mentioned that Bitcoin remains in a "Ponzi pump setup" backed by institutional players and ETF momentum.

What's Next: Beyond Bitcoin, DonAlt is also positioned in Ethereum and XRP.

He described ETH's monthly chart as "really nice," holding above $2,200 support, and maintains XRP as his preferred altcoin despite its slower performance.

Looking ahead, if BTC breaks higher, he sees this as "the last leg" of the current cycle — potentially propelling prices to $200,000–$250,000 before a brutal 80% drawdown resets the market.

"It'll be a blow-off top followed by pain," he cautioned.

