Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge Ahead Of Independence Day

Cryptocurrency markets are surging heading into the holiday weekend, fueled by optimism around altcoin ETF approvals for 2025 and the impending ratification of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,767.59 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,595.50 Solana SOL/USD $154.89 XRP XRP/USD $2.30 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1741 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001200

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased by 4.3% and increased by 2.2%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC rose by 2.4%, while ETH saw a 5.4% increase.

Coinglass data shows 95,823 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $332.31 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $407.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $1.8 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Galaxy says Bitcoin is testing multi-year resistance, and if it breaks, "it'll go parabolic."

Glassnode data shows long-term holders (holding BTC for over 155 days) now own a record 14.7 million BTC, reflecting strong conviction and low selling pressure, especially for coins accumulated near the $100,000 breakout.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Dogecoin’s bounce from the bottom of a descending channel. The next hurdle is $0.19; a level DOGE needs to break to regain momentum. A breakout could target the channel's upper boundary around $0.26.

Crypto trader Lucky sees a “monster Ethereum rally” incoming.

Bitcoinsensus flagged XRP's monthly chart as one of the most bullish setups currently.

Crypto Rand noted Solana shows strong momentum. A confirmed breakout above $160 would mark a full bullish reversal. Solana also led all chains in total transactions for June, signaling strong on-chain demand.

