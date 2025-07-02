Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge As 'Big Beautiful Bill' House Vote Nears

Crypto markets are on the rise as renewed institutional demand fuels momentum, particularly after news that BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is now generating more in fees than its flagship S&P 500 fund. This signals a significant shift in institutional investor focus toward digital assets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,391.56 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,577.93 Solana SOL/USD $151.97 XRP XRP/USD $2.25 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1715 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001185

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 22.7% and daily active addresses growing by 5.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,714 to 11,019 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 68%.

Coinglass data reports 109,908 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $350.52 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price SPX6900 SPX/USD $1.28 Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD $1.62 Worldcoin WLD/USD $0.9541

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Roman cautioned against overanalyzing Bitcoin's recent price moves, citing reduced market activity during the U.S. holiday week. "More than 50% of the workforce is likely on vacation," he noted, adding that low liquidity can produce misleading price action in either direction. "We'll get a better-read next week," he concluded.

Meanwhile, CryptoCon remains firm on his $166,000 target, citing the golden ratio extension, a model that has accurately forecasted previous cycle peaks. Though the timeline has shifted to September, the analyst believes the setup remains intact. "Just a 52% move left," he emphasized, pointing out that all cycle signals are still bullish.

Analyst Jackis added that Bitcoin is now trading at its lowest volatility since 2023, reaching levels only seen seven times in history. Each of those instances preceded a massive volatility spike, suggesting a major move is likely within five weeks.

More Crypto Online highlighted a potential third wave breakout forming on the charts. With momentum increasing, he flagged $107,280 as the key support level. "Holding above it keeps the bullish structure intact," he said, adding: "Don't sleep on this move."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock