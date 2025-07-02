Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge As 'Big Beautiful Bill' House Vote Nears

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 3% higher to $3.37 trillion.
- Traders eye $166,000 Bitcoin target, while others expect clearer price signals next week.
- Geopolitical tensions, Fed uncertainty, and fast-moving headlines are driving July volatility. See how Chris Capre is trading it—live Wednesday, July 2 at 6 PM ET.
Crypto markets are on the rise as renewed institutional demand fuels momentum, particularly after news that BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF is now generating more in fees than its flagship S&P 500 fund. This signals a significant shift in institutional investor focus toward digital assets.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$109,391.56
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,577.93
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$151.97
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.25
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1715
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001185
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 22.7% and daily active addresses growing by 5.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,714 to 11,019 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 68%.
- Coinglass data reports 109,908 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $350.52 million.
Notable Developments:
- ‘MicroStrategy Of Ethereum’ Approach Gains Popularity As BitDigital Raises $163 Million
- JPMorgan’s Tests Carbon Credit Tokenization On The Blockchain
- Bitcoin’s Halving Cycle Is ‘Over’, Standard Chartered Affirms: What That Means For You
- Here’s Why ‘Altcoin Season’ For XRP, ETH, SOL Has Not Happened Yet
- Circle’s Bank Bid Could Be The Biggest Crypto Story Of The Year
- Bitcoin, Fartcoin Outperform In 2025, But How Did XRP, ETH, Solana Fare In The First 6 Months?
- Bitcoin To Hit $200,000 In 2025, But New ETH, SOL Highs Remain In Doubt, Bitwise Says
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|SPX6900
|SPX/USD
|$1.28
|Virtuals Protocol
|VIRTUAL/USD
|$1.62
|Worldcoin
|WLD/USD
|$0.9541
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Roman cautioned against overanalyzing Bitcoin's recent price moves, citing reduced market activity during the U.S. holiday week. "More than 50% of the workforce is likely on vacation," he noted, adding that low liquidity can produce misleading price action in either direction. "We'll get a better-read next week," he concluded.
Meanwhile, CryptoCon remains firm on his $166,000 target, citing the golden ratio extension, a model that has accurately forecasted previous cycle peaks. Though the timeline has shifted to September, the analyst believes the setup remains intact. "Just a 52% move left," he emphasized, pointing out that all cycle signals are still bullish.
Analyst Jackis added that Bitcoin is now trading at its lowest volatility since 2023, reaching levels only seen seven times in history. Each of those instances preceded a massive volatility spike, suggesting a major move is likely within five weeks.
More Crypto Online highlighted a potential third wave breakout forming on the charts. With momentum increasing, he flagged $107,280 as the key support level. "Holding above it keeps the bullish structure intact," he said, adding: "Don't sleep on this move."
