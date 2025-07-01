July 1, 2025 4:40 PM 2 min read

Circle's Bank Bid Could Be The Biggest Crypto Story Of The Year

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Circle Internet Group Holdings, Inc. CRCL shares are moving higher Tuesday after the company applied for a national bank charter in a move that could have significant upside for the stock. 

Some of the benefits for Circle would include alignment with new federal regulatory requirements and oversight, strengthened infrastructure supporting its USDC USDC/USD stablecoin. 

Direct Federal Oversight and Regulatory Alignment

If the application is approved, Circle would become one of only two crypto firms (alongside Anchorage Digital) to hold a national trust bank license, distinguishing itself from competitors as a federally regulated trust institution under the oversight of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. 

It would also position Circle to comply with the newly passed GENIUS Act, which sets standards for the issuance and operation of dollar-backed stablecoins. 

Circle's bid for a national bank charter isn't just another regulatory formality—it could mark a historic turning point in crypto's relationship with the U.S. financial system. If approved, Circle would become the first major stablecoin issuer to gain full federal oversight, opening the door for deeper integration with the traditional banking sector.

At a time when lawmakers are tightening the reins on digital assets, this move positions Circle's USDC as a potential gold standard for compliant, dollar-backed stablecoins—and could give the company a powerful edge over rivals still operating in legal gray zones.

Strengthened Infrastructure Supporting USDC

The bank charter would allow Circle to directly manage the reserves through a new entity, First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A.

It would also enable Circle to offer regulated digital asset custody services to institutional customers, potentially including custody of tokenized stocks, bonds and other assets.

"Establishing a national digital currency trust bank of this kind marks a significant milestone in our goal to build an internet financial system that is transparent, efficient and accessible," Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a statement shared with CNBC

"By applying for a national trust charter, Circle is taking proactive steps to further strengthen our USDC infrastructure," Allaire said. 

A national bank charter would solidify Circle's leadership in the stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure market and broaden its custody offerings, making it a more trusted and scalable partner for the world's leading financial institutions

