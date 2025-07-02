Figma's Crypto Playbook Revealed Ahead Of IPO: $69 Million In Bitcoin ETFs, $30 Million More Coming Soon

Design company Figma FIG has filed for an IPO and, along with sharing impressive revenue figures and year-over-year growth, the company's investments in Bitcoin BTC/USD are making headlines.

What Happened: Figma is set to go public on the NYSE under the ticker FIG and will come to the market after a $20 billion buyout from Adobe Inc. ADBE was blocked by regulators.

The Figma IPO filing was filled with details about the company's financials and also included 21 mentions of the word “Bitcoin.”

In the filing, Figma revealed that its Board of Directors approved an investment in Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, and the company currently owns approximately $69.5 million, held in the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB, as of March 31, 2025.

The company holds the Bitcoin ETF assets at fair value.

What may be even more surprising ahead of the IPO is that Figma is planning to invest further in Bitcoin in the future.

The company recently purchased $30 million in USD Coin USDC/USD, which will be used as part of Figma's board approving a $30 million investment in Bitcoin.

"The company intends to reinvest its stablecoin holdings into Bitcoin at a later date," the filing reads.

Figma's IPO filing caught the attention of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global COIN.

"Holding Bitcoin and using USDC. We should be friends," Coinbase tweeted.

The filing revealing Figma's bets on Bitcoin comes as an increasing number of public companies are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheet, including video game retailer GameStop.

Figma lists volatility related to an investment in Bitcoin ETFs as a risk factor and the wording suggests continued investment in Bitcoin in the future.

"From time to time, we have also invested excess cash reserves in alternative assets, such as the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, and may do so in the future,” the filing reads. “The investments in our portfolio are subject to our corporate investment policy, which focuses on the preservation of capital, fulfillment of our liquidity needs, and maximization of investment performance within the parameters set forth in our corporate investment policy and subject to market conditions."

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Bitcoin ETF Experts On Past, Present And Future Of Sector — Why US Buying BTC Could Be ‘Monumental Moment’

Why It's Important: Those familiar with Figma CEO and co-founder Dylan Field may not be surprised to see his preference for investing in Bitcoin.

Field previously sold one of the most expensive non-fungible tokens ever, a rare alien CryptoPunk, for $7.5 million in Ethereum ETH/USD. Field's NFT portfolio still holds 14 CryptoPunks, including one rare alien.

The Figma IPO reveals the company had revenue of $749.0 million in 2024, up 48% year-over-year. The company reported revenue of $228.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing a 46% year-over-year increase. Figma shows an 18% non-GAAP operating margin in its filing.

Another highlight in the IPO filing is Figma's customer base, which includes 95% of the Fortune 500 companies and 78% of the Forbes 2000 companies.

Figma's growth and its belief in Bitcoin on the balance sheet could be attractive items to get investors excited about the company's upcoming IPO.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: