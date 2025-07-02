MARA Shares Inch Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market After Bitcoin Miner Targets 40% Hashrate Growth By Year-End

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc. MARA are trading higher in Wednesday’s pre-market trading after the Bitcoin BTC/USD miner announced an ambitious hashrate target by year-end.

What Happened: CEO Fred Thiel said the company wants to achieve 75 exahashes by the end of 2025, marking a 40% jump from 2024.

“As the largest public bitcoin miner, this goal aligns with both our rapid expansion and commitment to low-cost power with efficient capital deployment,” Thiel added.

On the downside, the firm’s total Bitcoin production in June fell 25% from last month to 713 BTC, while block production also fell 25% from May’s record-breaking figures.

The production decline was attributed to weather-related curtailment and the deployment of older machines at its Garden City facility due to storm-related damage.

Despite the dip in June’s production, Thiel expressed excitement about approaching the 50,000 Bitcoin milestone. As of this writing, MARA is the world’s second-largest corporate holder of the apex cryptocurrency, sitting on a stash of 49,940 BTC, worth $5.37 billion

Price Action: Shares of MARA were up 2.36% in pre-market trading after closing 0.13% higher at $15.70 during Tuesday's regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock has gained 9% over the last month.

MARA lagged in Momentum and Growth rankings as of this writing. To compare the top Bitcoin mining stocks across key parameters, visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings.



Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock