Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday Flat As Traders Hope For Bullish July

Cryptocurrency markets are trading flat on Monday morning, with the Fear and Greed Index at a neutral 52, according to data by CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,795.52 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,461.70 Solana SOL/USD $150.49 XRP XRP/USD $2.17 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1650 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001146

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased by 7% and 11.5%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were down by 10.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 84,098 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $208.35 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $501.27 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $77.45 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Bitcoin is just hours away from securing a record-breaking monthly close. After taking out January's highs last month, BTC retested and held them this month, setting the stage for a potentially more bullish July.

Trader Posty said Bitcoin remains in a consolidation range, dubbed "summer chop season," between $98,000 and $110,000. A close below $98,000 would signal bearish structure, while a breakout above $110,000 would confirm entry into new price discovery territory.

Despite the sideways action, BTC just posted its second-highest weekly candle close ever. Posty says bears are ignoring the underlying bullish strength and may soon face the consequences.

Crypto trader Coinvo sees Ethereum following a classic Wyckoff accumulation pattern. If the structure holds, ETH is likely gearing up for a major breakout and new highs in the near term.

Rose Premium Signals noted XRP is consolidating in a bullish pennant just under a multi-year supply zone. With the SEC lawsuit finally resolved, sentiment is shifting. A confirmed breakout could trigger a run toward the $5 mark.

Crypto Rand pointed to Solana breaking above its long-term downtrend resistance. If SOL can now reclaim and hold the $161 level, it would confirm a full bullish reversal, opening the door to stronger momentum.

