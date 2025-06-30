June 30, 2025 7:42 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday Flat As Traders Hope For Bullish July

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading flat on Monday morning, with the Fear and Greed Index at a neutral 52, according to data by CoinMarketCap.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$107,795.52
EthereumETH/USD$2,461.70
SolanaSOL/USD$150.49
XRPXRP/USD$2.17
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1650
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001146

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased by 7% and 11.5%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were down by 10.5% and 2.4%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 84,098 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $208.35 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $501.27 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $77.45 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Bitcoin is just hours away from securing a record-breaking monthly close. After taking out January's highs last month, BTC retested and held them this month, setting the stage for a potentially more bullish July.

Trader Posty said Bitcoin remains in a consolidation range, dubbed "summer chop season," between $98,000 and $110,000. A close below $98,000 would signal bearish structure, while a breakout above $110,000 would confirm entry into new price discovery territory.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Despite the sideways action, BTC just posted its second-highest weekly candle close ever. Posty says bears are ignoring the underlying bullish strength and may soon face the consequences.

Crypto trader Coinvo sees Ethereum following a classic Wyckoff accumulation pattern. If the structure holds, ETH is likely gearing up for a major breakout and new highs in the near term.

Rose Premium Signals noted XRP is consolidating in a bullish pennant just under a multi-year supply zone. With the SEC lawsuit finally resolved, sentiment is shifting. A confirmed breakout could trigger a run toward the $5 mark.

Crypto Rand pointed to Solana breaking above its long-term downtrend resistance. If SOL can now reclaim and hold the $161 level, it would confirm a full bullish reversal, opening the door to stronger momentum.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107852.61-0.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1652-2.51%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2464.90-1.45%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000011-3.54%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$150.80-1.66%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.18-1.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved