Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday Flat As Traders Hope For Bullish July

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization inched 0.5% lower to $3.3 trillion.
- Traders eye a stronger July as Bitcoin breaks and retests highs; Solana’s breakout hinges on reclaiming $161.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading flat on Monday morning, with the Fear and Greed Index at a neutral 52, according to data by CoinMarketCap.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,795.52
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,461.70
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$150.49
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.17
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1650
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001146
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased by 7% and 11.5%, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were down by 10.5% and 2.4%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 84,098 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $208.35 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $501.27 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $77.45 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Bitcoin is just hours away from securing a record-breaking monthly close. After taking out January's highs last month, BTC retested and held them this month, setting the stage for a potentially more bullish July.
Trader Posty said Bitcoin remains in a consolidation range, dubbed "summer chop season," between $98,000 and $110,000. A close below $98,000 would signal bearish structure, while a breakout above $110,000 would confirm entry into new price discovery territory.
Despite the sideways action, BTC just posted its second-highest weekly candle close ever. Posty says bears are ignoring the underlying bullish strength and may soon face the consequences.
Crypto trader Coinvo sees Ethereum following a classic Wyckoff accumulation pattern. If the structure holds, ETH is likely gearing up for a major breakout and new highs in the near term.
Rose Premium Signals noted XRP is consolidating in a bullish pennant just under a multi-year supply zone. With the SEC lawsuit finally resolved, sentiment is shifting. A confirmed breakout could trigger a run toward the $5 mark.
Crypto Rand pointed to Solana breaking above its long-term downtrend resistance. If SOL can now reclaim and hold the $161 level, it would confirm a full bullish reversal, opening the door to stronger momentum.
