Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Lag Behind Robinhood, Circle, Coinbase: Why Do Crypto Stocks Outperform Coins?

Attention is shifting from cryptocurrencies to equities and publicly traded companies like Robinhood Markets HOOD, Coinbase Global COIN, and Circle Internet Group CRCL, which have surged ahead in performance over the past month.

What Happened: In an X post on June 27, Milk Road Daily pointed out this outperformance.

Circle has led the pack with a 162% return in the last 30 days, while Coinbase and Robinhood gained between 30% and 35% during the same period.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Solana SOL/USD logged negative returns ranging from -2% to -18% over the same timeframe.

Scarcity Meets Demand

There are relatively few crypto-linked public equities available, yet institutional and retail investors are hungry for exposure to crypto-adjacent plays, especially ones that have real revenue, growth potential and U.S. government support.

Token vs. Equity Market Dynamics

While equities benefit from limited supply and strong fundamentals, the token market is suffering the opposite fate as capital flows into tokens are muted compared to past cycles.

At the same time, the number of tokens continues to explode, creating over-saturation and weakening price performance.

This mismatch of low demand and excessive supply is weighing heavily on altcoins, many of which are bleeding value despite brief speculative rallies.

Why It Matters: Crypto trader ResDegen noted that Robinhood, Circle, and Coinbase have clear business models, real revenue streams, and growing legitimacy with regulators.

They offer a tangible value proposition that's drawing capital away from more speculative crypto assets.

As Kaizen noted on X, one of the defining features of this cycle is that only a handful of stocks and coins have shown real outperformance, namely crypto equities and a few large caps.

TradFi currently has a stronger appetite for crypto-linked equities than for alt tokens.

Even Web3-native investors are beginning to shift their view.

Trader David Arnal said he considers Coinbase a safer long-term bet than even Bitcoin, citing teal revenue, government support and a market capitalization comparable to Solana.

"COIN is the best stock to own for the next few months," he added.

