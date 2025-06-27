Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Grind Lower Ahead Of Friday Inflation Data Release

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 0.5% to $3.3 trillion.
- Bitcoin faces technical rejection at $107,000 with liquidation clusters nearby, while Ethereum whales continue aggressive accumulation.
- Geopolitical tensions, Fed uncertainty, and fast-moving headlines are driving July volatility. See how Chris Capre is trading it—live Wednesday, July 2 at 6 PM ET.
Cryptocurrency markets are slightly down on Friday morning as BTC faces resistance near the $107,000 mark, with thin spot volumes and weak speculative drive raising questions about the rally's strength.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,151.6
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,454.9
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$142.2
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.09
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1611
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001123
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased 7.2% and edged 0.5% higher, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were up 2.5% and down 13.6%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 82,822 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.17 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $228.15 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $26.5 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin hovering around large liquidation clusters, which may act as short-term liquidity magnets.
These clusters, based on historical open interest, suggest a potential grab scenario before BTC chooses direction.
However, they are only rough guides and may not reflect current closed positions.
Glassnode highlighted that despite BTC peaking near $111,000, spot volumes are weak, with just $7.7 billion traded, far lower than past rally peaks.
This signals low speculative appetite and possible fragility in the current uptrend.
Ted Pillows noted ETH is holding a key low-end range, and if support holds, a move back to the range high is plausible.
Crypto Banter revealed ETH whales making the largest daily purchase since 2018, scooping nearly 1 million ETH.
Analyst Javon Marks believes Dogecoin could follow its historical cycle behavior, potentially surging 120x from current levels if it mirrors past parabolic runs, targeting prices as high as $20.
Veteran financial trader Matthew Dixon said Solana is displaying a bullish wave structure, with a likely Wave 2 correction nearing completion after bouncing from the $126.03 low. He sees a strong risk/reward setup forming as SOL preps for the next impulsive leg higher.
