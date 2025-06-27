June 27, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Grind Lower Ahead Of Friday Inflation Data Release

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly down on Friday morning as BTC faces resistance near the $107,000 mark, with thin spot volumes and weak speculative drive raising questions about the rally's strength.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$107,151.6
EthereumETH/USD$2,454.9
SolanaSOL/USD$142.2
XRPXRP/USD$2.09
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1611
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001123

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased 7.2% and edged 0.5% higher, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were up 2.5% and down 13.6%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 82,822 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.17 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $228.15 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $26.5 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin hovering around large liquidation clusters, which may act as short-term liquidity magnets.

These clusters, based on historical open interest, suggest a potential grab scenario before BTC chooses direction.

However, they are only rough guides and may not reflect current closed positions.

Glassnode highlighted that despite BTC peaking near $111,000, spot volumes are weak, with just $7.7 billion traded, far lower than past rally peaks.

This signals low speculative appetite and possible fragility in the current uptrend.

Ted Pillows noted ETH is holding a key low-end range, and if support holds, a move back to the range high is plausible.

Crypto Banter revealed ETH whales making the largest daily purchase since 2018, scooping nearly 1 million ETH.

Analyst Javon Marks believes Dogecoin could follow its historical cycle behavior, potentially surging 120x from current levels if it mirrors past parabolic runs, targeting prices as high as $20.

Veteran financial trader Matthew Dixon said Solana is displaying a bullish wave structure, with a likely Wave 2 correction nearing completion after bouncing from the $126.03 low. He sees a strong risk/reward setup forming as SOL preps for the next impulsive leg higher.

Image: Shutterstock

