Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Grind Lower Ahead Of Friday Inflation Data Release

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly down on Friday morning as BTC faces resistance near the $107,000 mark, with thin spot volumes and weak speculative drive raising questions about the rally's strength.

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased 7.2% and edged 0.5% higher, respectively. Daily active addresses for BTC and ETH were up 2.5% and down 13.6%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 82,822 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $193.17 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $228.15 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $26.5 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted Bitcoin hovering around large liquidation clusters, which may act as short-term liquidity magnets.

These clusters, based on historical open interest, suggest a potential grab scenario before BTC chooses direction.

However, they are only rough guides and may not reflect current closed positions.

Glassnode highlighted that despite BTC peaking near $111,000, spot volumes are weak, with just $7.7 billion traded, far lower than past rally peaks.

This signals low speculative appetite and possible fragility in the current uptrend.

Ted Pillows noted ETH is holding a key low-end range, and if support holds, a move back to the range high is plausible.

Crypto Banter revealed ETH whales making the largest daily purchase since 2018, scooping nearly 1 million ETH.

Analyst Javon Marks believes Dogecoin could follow its historical cycle behavior, potentially surging 120x from current levels if it mirrors past parabolic runs, targeting prices as high as $20.

Veteran financial trader Matthew Dixon said Solana is displaying a bullish wave structure, with a likely Wave 2 correction nearing completion after bouncing from the $126.03 low. He sees a strong risk/reward setup forming as SOL preps for the next impulsive leg higher.

