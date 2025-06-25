June 25, 2025 9:03 AM 3 min read

How Bitcoin Is Maturing To A Global Liquidity Asset: Report

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin's BTC/USD transformation from a speculative digital experiment into a sophisticated macroeconomic asset is reshaping the crypto and financial markets alike, according to a new Glassnode report.

What Happened: In a joint report, Glassnode and Avenir Group outline how Bitcoin's growing institutional maturity, structural liquidity and macro alignment position it as a serious contender on the global stage.

Bitcoin’s Institutional Maturation

  • Institutional adoption has reached unprecedented levels, thanks to catalysts like the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, dubbed by analysts as "the most successful ETF launch in history."
  • Since November 2022, Bitcoin has absorbed over $544 billion in new capital, propelling internal liquidity to a record $944 billion, just shy of the $1 trillion milestone.
  • This marks a defining shift from retail-driven cycles to one dominated by institutional capital and macro forces.

Bitcoin's historical performance has shown a stark similarity to current levels.

2015-2018 Current Performance+1,059%
2018-2022 Current Performance+1,007%
2022+ Current Performance+656%

Market Infrastructure Deepens

  • Centralized exchanges now support billions in daily BTC volume, with peak inflows/outflows reaching $11.3 billion in a single day during the 2022 cycle.
  • Derivatives markets are thriving, total futures and options open interest ballooned from $11.1 billion (December 2022) to $114 billion during Bitcoin's recent $100,000 breakout.
  • Advanced analytics like order book imbalances and cumulative volume delta (CVD) are now integral, signaling a highly sophisticated market microstructure.

Also Read: Arthur Hayes Doubles Down On $250,000 Bitcoin Call — Sees $1 Million By 2028

Among other contributing factors responsible for Bitcoin's shaping,

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Macro Integration Strengthens

  • Bitcoin's correlation with major financial indices like the SPY, QQQ, gold and the global liquidity Index is rising, showing it trades like a true risk asset.
  • In contrast, Bitcoin's negative correlation with defensive assets like the dollar index and junk bond spreads indicates its role in expansionary cycles.
  • This reflects a new identity for Bitcoin, no longer just a speculative bet, but a leveraged play on global liquidity.

Altcoin Divergence Emerges

  • Despite strong crypto market growth, only Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD have outperformed Bitcoin among large-cap coins since January 2023.
  • Ethereum's ETH/USD dominance has waned in the current cycle, as liquidity spreads more broadly and BTC captures the bulk of institutional flows.
  • Bitcoin's market cap has grown 728% this cycle, compared to 500% for altcoins, highlighting BTC’s outperformance.
CryptocurrencyChange FromChange To
Ethereum ETH/USD$170.7 billion$67.6 billion
Solana SOL/USD$33.9 billion$54.9 billion
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$25.7 billion$11.4 billion
XRP XRP/USD$15.3 billion$38.6 billion
BNB BNB/USD$11.8 billion$31.1 billion
Tron TRX/USD$3.3 billion$9.9 billion
Toncoin TON/USD$500 million$4.6 billion

With scale, regulatory clarity, and macro alignment, Bitcoin is now positioned more like gold or equities than a typical crypto token, the report concludes.

It's not just a digital asset anymore, it’s becoming a cornerstone of macro portfolios, attracting deep institutional capital and setting itself apart from the rest of the crypto landscape.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:  

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107326.961.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BNB/USD Logo
$BNBBNB
Not Available-%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1651-0.43%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2429.93-0.81%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$146.590.42%
TON/USD Logo
$TONToncoin
$2.90-0.21%
TRX/USD Logo
$TRXTRON
$0.2721-0.65%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.190.11%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$542.110.43%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$608.020.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved