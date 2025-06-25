How Bitcoin Is Maturing To A Global Liquidity Asset: Report

Bitcoin's BTC/USD transformation from a speculative digital experiment into a sophisticated macroeconomic asset is reshaping the crypto and financial markets alike, according to a new Glassnode report.

What Happened: In a joint report, Glassnode and Avenir Group outline how Bitcoin's growing institutional maturity, structural liquidity and macro alignment position it as a serious contender on the global stage.

Bitcoin’s Institutional Maturation

Institutional adoption has reached unprecedented levels, thanks to catalysts like the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, dubbed by analysts as "the most successful ETF launch in history."

Since November 2022, Bitcoin has absorbed over $544 billion in new capital, propelling internal liquidity to a record $944 billion, just shy of the $1 trillion milestone.

This marks a defining shift from retail-driven cycles to one dominated by institutional capital and macro forces.

Bitcoin's historical performance has shown a stark similarity to current levels.

2015-2018 Current Performance +1,059% 2018-2022 Current Performance +1,007% 2022+ Current Performance +656%

Market Infrastructure Deepens

Centralized exchanges now support billions in daily BTC volume, with peak inflows/outflows reaching $11.3 billion in a single day during the 2022 cycle.

Derivatives markets are thriving, total futures and options open interest ballooned from $11.1 billion (December 2022) to $114 billion during Bitcoin's recent $100,000 breakout.

Advanced analytics like order book imbalances and cumulative volume delta (CVD) are now integral, signaling a highly sophisticated market microstructure.

Among other contributing factors responsible for Bitcoin's shaping,

Among other contributing factors responsible for Bitcoin's shaping,

Macro Integration Strengthens

Bitcoin's correlation with major financial indices like the SPY , QQQ , gold and the global liquidity Index is rising, showing it trades like a true risk asset.

, , gold and the global liquidity Index is rising, showing it trades like a true risk asset. In contrast, Bitcoin's negative correlation with defensive assets like the dollar index and junk bond spreads indicates its role in expansionary cycles.

This reflects a new identity for Bitcoin, no longer just a speculative bet, but a leveraged play on global liquidity.

Altcoin Divergence Emerges

Despite strong crypto market growth, only Solana SOL/USD and XRP XRP/USD have outperformed Bitcoin among large-cap coins since January 2023.

and have outperformed Bitcoin among large-cap coins since January 2023. Ethereum's ETH/USD dominance has waned in the current cycle, as liquidity spreads more broadly and BTC captures the bulk of institutional flows.

dominance has waned in the current cycle, as liquidity spreads more broadly and BTC captures the bulk of institutional flows. Bitcoin's market cap has grown 728% this cycle, compared to 500% for altcoins, highlighting BTC’s outperformance.

Cryptocurrency Change From Change To Ethereum ETH/USD $170.7 billion $67.6 billion Solana SOL/USD $33.9 billion $54.9 billion Dogecoin DOGE/USD $25.7 billion $11.4 billion XRP XRP/USD $15.3 billion $38.6 billion BNB BNB/USD $11.8 billion $31.1 billion Tron TRX/USD $3.3 billion $9.9 billion Toncoin TON/USD $500 million $4.6 billion

With scale, regulatory clarity, and macro alignment, Bitcoin is now positioned more like gold or equities than a typical crypto token, the report concludes.

It's not just a digital asset anymore, it’s becoming a cornerstone of macro portfolios, attracting deep institutional capital and setting itself apart from the rest of the crypto landscape.

