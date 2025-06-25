June 25, 2025 2:46 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Holders Sitting On Profits, While Dogecoin Trails: Report

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Despite recent volatility, long-term holders of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and XRP XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD are enjoying substantial gains — a payoff for their patience during earlier market cycles.

What Happened: According to new data from Santiment, 94.5% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is currently in profit, followed by Ethereum at 88.7%, reflecting strong investor conviction.

XRP (65.1%), Dogecoin at 64.7%, and Chainlink LINK/USD at 59.4% also show solid profitability, though these levels suggest a more balanced sentiment between caution and optimism.

Cardano ADA/USD, however, lags with only 46.5% of its supply in profit, indicating that a majority of holders are underwater.

While this signals bearish sentiment among investors who bought near previous highs, it could also represent a potential value opportunity if bullish momentum returns in the second half of 2025.

This implies undervaluation and more of a bearish sentiment from jaded investors who bought at a higher price than where ADA sits currently.

Also Read: ‘Bitcoin Senator’ Cynthia Lummis Lauds White House’s ‘Real Enthusiasm’ For Crypto Legislation

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Why It Matters: High profitability levels often signal strong market confidence, but they can also precede profit-taking corrections, particularly when fear and greed rapidly alternate.

Santiment observed that Bitcoin has recently climbed back to $108,200, buoyed by positive reaction to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which remains intact.

Meanwhile, Chainlink's 11% surge today came as the number of LINK holders hit a record 769,380.

Despite this, active wallets over the past year are down 17.3%, signalling a shift toward long-term accumulation.

Ethereum's outlook also remains optimistic, with trader Ted Pillows noting that whales are positioning long, suggesting bullish expectations into year-end.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107474.891.26%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ADA/USD Logo
$ADACardano
$0.5679-3.41%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1650-0.50%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2419.14-1.25%
LINK/USD Logo
$LINKChainlink
$13.14-2.04%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.19-0.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved