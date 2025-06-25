Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Holders Sitting On Profits, While Dogecoin Trails: Report

- Santiment data shows 94.5% of Bitcoin holders and 88.7% of Ethereum holders are in profit, with XRP at 65.1%.
- High profitability indicates strong market sentiment but also raises the risk of near-term profit-taking.
Despite recent volatility, long-term holders of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and XRP XRP/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD are enjoying substantial gains — a payoff for their patience during earlier market cycles.
What Happened: According to new data from Santiment, 94.5% of Bitcoin's circulating supply is currently in profit, followed by Ethereum at 88.7%, reflecting strong investor conviction.
XRP (65.1%), Dogecoin at 64.7%, and Chainlink LINK/USD at 59.4% also show solid profitability, though these levels suggest a more balanced sentiment between caution and optimism.
Cardano ADA/USD, however, lags with only 46.5% of its supply in profit, indicating that a majority of holders are underwater.
While this signals bearish sentiment among investors who bought near previous highs, it could also represent a potential value opportunity if bullish momentum returns in the second half of 2025.
Why It Matters: High profitability levels often signal strong market confidence, but they can also precede profit-taking corrections, particularly when fear and greed rapidly alternate.
Santiment observed that Bitcoin has recently climbed back to $108,200, buoyed by positive reaction to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which remains intact.
Meanwhile, Chainlink's 11% surge today came as the number of LINK holders hit a record 769,380.
Despite this, active wallets over the past year are down 17.3%, signalling a shift toward long-term accumulation.
Ethereum's outlook also remains optimistic, with trader Ted Pillows noting that whales are positioning long, suggesting bullish expectations into year-end.
