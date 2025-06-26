Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady As Dogecoin Slips Ahead Of Key Options Expiry

Cryptocurrency markets are holding steady on Thursday morning, with attention shifting to the $20 billion options expiry on June 28 — a key event that could add volatility as Bitcoin eyes the $110,000 level.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,349.08 Ethereum ETH/USD $2,447.00 Solana SOL/USD $143.53 XRP XRP/USD $2.17 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1617 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001148

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased 5.2% and declined 15.3% respectively. Daily active addresses were down by 2.4% for BTC and up by 14.9% for ETH.

Coinglass data shows 77,362 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $222.89 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $547.7 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday, while Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $60.4 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CRG notes that Bitcoin has surged 10% over the past three days, reclaiming momentum after recent volatility.

It has already taken out the inside bar low and is now approaching the inside bar high.

However, CRG cautions that a pullback to the low $100,000s is still possible and wouldn't invalidate the bullish structure.

This makes the upcoming weekly close critical, a strong finish could allow room for a healthy correction early next week.

Michael van de Poppe said Ethereum is positioning for a major breakout.

ETH is currently testing resistance versus BTC and looks ready to reclaim a key level in its previous range.

If successful, a quick move to $3,000 is on the table.

Rose Premium Signals pointed to XRP testing a descending trendline after a strong bounce from support, suggesting a bullish breakout may be nearby.

A confirmed break above that line could ignite a rally toward $2.4558 and $2.6549, with a retest offering ideal risk-reward setup.

Popular trader Altcoin Gordon teased, "Are you ready for Solana Summer?" in a recent post, hinting that SOL may be gearing up for a seasonal rally.

With building momentum and growing technical and fundamental support, the stage may be set for SOL to outperform in the weeks ahead.

The Cryptomist sees Dogecoin forming an ascending triangle pattern. A breakout from the structure could propel DOGE to $0.82, though the coin currently lags behind its large-cap peers in performance.

