June 24, 2025 3:08 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Dominance Tops 65% But 'Altcoin Season' Is Close, Trader Says

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

A well-known crypto analyst suggests that a major shift in Bitcoin's BTC/USD market dominance could soon pave the way for a significant rally in altcoins.

Crypto trader Rekt Capital told his 549,600 followers on social media platform X that Bitcoin dominance, a metric tracking Bitcoin's share of the total cryptocurrency market, is approaching historically high levels that could signal a coming reversal.

According to him, this change could create the conditions for altcoins to outperform Bitcoin.

Rekt Capital pointed to the 71% Bitcoin dominance level as a key historical marker.

"If past trends hold, a broad altcoin rally could begin when Bitcoin dominance rejects from around the 71% level," he said.

Bitcoin dominance, often abbreviated as BTC.D, reflects the percentage of the crypto market's total value held by Bitcoin.

When this figure declines, it typically indicates that altcoins are gaining ground relative to Bitcoin.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Also Read: Polymarket Reportedly Looking To Raise $200 Million At $1B Valuation

The analyst emphasized that the exact reversal point may not be precisely 71%, but somewhere in that vicinity.

"It's not essential whether Bitcoin dominance tops at 71%, 69%, or 67%, the larger uptrend has mostly played out," he noted, suggesting that the market is already nearing a potential turning point.

Rekt Capital also clarified that altcoins are unlikely to lose their value entirely as Bitcoin dominance peaks.

Instead, he expects altcoins to experience noticeable corrections similar to those seen in February 2025, when Bitcoin dominance climbed from 58% to 64%.

As of now, Bitcoin dominance stands at 65.3%, according to the analyst's tracking.

Read Next: Wealthy Investors Want Crypto Advice But Doubt Their Advisors’ Experience: Report

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105459.360.07%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved