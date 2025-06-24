Bitcoin Dominance Tops 65% But 'Altcoin Season' Is Close, Trader Says

A well-known crypto analyst suggests that a major shift in Bitcoin's BTC/USD market dominance could soon pave the way for a significant rally in altcoins.

Crypto trader Rekt Capital told his 549,600 followers on social media platform X that Bitcoin dominance, a metric tracking Bitcoin's share of the total cryptocurrency market, is approaching historically high levels that could signal a coming reversal.

According to him, this change could create the conditions for altcoins to outperform Bitcoin.

Rekt Capital pointed to the 71% Bitcoin dominance level as a key historical marker.

"If past trends hold, a broad altcoin rally could begin when Bitcoin dominance rejects from around the 71% level," he said.

Bitcoin dominance, often abbreviated as BTC.D, reflects the percentage of the crypto market's total value held by Bitcoin.

When this figure declines, it typically indicates that altcoins are gaining ground relative to Bitcoin.

The analyst emphasized that the exact reversal point may not be precisely 71%, but somewhere in that vicinity.

"It's not essential whether Bitcoin dominance tops at 71%, 69%, or 67%, the larger uptrend has mostly played out," he noted, suggesting that the market is already nearing a potential turning point.

Rekt Capital also clarified that altcoins are unlikely to lose their value entirely as Bitcoin dominance peaks.

Instead, he expects altcoins to experience noticeable corrections similar to those seen in February 2025, when Bitcoin dominance climbed from 58% to 64%.

As of now, Bitcoin dominance stands at 65.3%, according to the analyst's tracking.

