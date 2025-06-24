June 24, 2025 3:18 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin Up 5% But Doubts Remain: What's Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 5% over the past 24 hours but keeps hovering around a make-or-break level a prominent analyst warns.

What Happened: In a recent podcast update, analyst Kevin pointed out the confluence of critical indicators at the $0.16 zone, including the weekly 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA), weekly 200 EMA, and the macro 0.382 Fibonacci retracement.

"This is a very important level," he emphasized, noting it has consistently acted as a launchpad during the current bull cycle.

Kevin also cited weekly RSI resilience: in every significant correction during this cycle, the RSI has stayed above 38, keeping the broader uptrend intact.

Kevin's technical approach has been methodical.

His team took profits in late 2024 at euphoric RSI peaks, then accurately re-entered DOGE at $0.14–$0.15 in April 2025, exiting near $0.25–$0.26.

Now, he's back in a swing long from current levels, separate from his long-term DOGE holdings acquired at $0.06.

"We've defended this support level before," he said. "Now's the time to be patient, not fearful."

What's Next: Dogecoin faces significant resistance ahead.

Kevin notes DOGE is still trading below all major daily moving averages, which remain elevated. Reclaiming $0.19 is crucial for a return to the $0.19–$0.26 range.

Dogecoin's next move is tightly linked to Bitcoin's BTC/USD direction. Kevin emphasized, "BTC runs the show doge will follow Bitcoin at the end of the day."

He views Bitcoin's recent false breakdown and bounce from a symmetrical triangle as bullish.

For confirmation, BTC needs to break $106,800 and retake the 4-hour 200 SMA.

If BTC rallies, Kevin expects Dogecoin to follow but warns that falling below weekly RSI 38 could break the $0.143–$0.127 range and trigger a bearish shift.

