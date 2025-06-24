June 24, 2025 7:22 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate After Israel-Iran Ceasefire Rally

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are consolidating on Tuesday morning after a rally on Monday evening following the U.S. intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$105,319.18
EthereumETH/USD$2,413.52
SolanaSOL/USD$144.04
XRPXRP/USD$2.18
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1635
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001169

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 34.2% and 19.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses spiked by 14.2% and 6.4%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 133,459 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $504.24 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $350.4 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $100.8 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dentoshi says Bitcoin must maintain its current structure, particularly the daily 100EMA and weekly open/lows, to confirm a base for further upside.

The recent drop during wartime uncertainty is seen as a "war deviation" and not a structural breakdown.

If this support zone fails, however, BTC could revisit the $95,000 range.

Jelle notes BTC's brief dip below prior all-time highs and moving average cluster was swiftly reclaimed, a sign bulls are still in control. A weekly closure above this level may signal a push toward new all-time high.

Crypto trader CW spots a key sell wall for XRP at $2.4, with another significant wall around $2.6, indicating resistance ahead.

Carl Moon highlights that Ethereum accumulation is growing, with 22.8 million ETH held by long-term holders, a bullish signal for the asset's long-term trajectory.

More Crypto Online expects Solana to see one bigger rally this cycle. That outlook remains valid as long as it stays above the $109 support level, a break below that could indicate a potential trend reversal.

Marco Polo observes Dogecoin breaking out of a descending wedge on the weekly chart, supported by rising volume and improving RSI. A bounce off long-term support now targets resistance near $0.25.

