Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate After Israel-Iran Ceasefire Rally

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up by 4.5% to $3.25 trillion.
- One trader believes BTC holding this level for this week will push to all-time highs, while XRP faces resistance near $2.4.
Cryptocurrencies are consolidating on Tuesday morning after a rally on Monday evening following the U.S. intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$105,319.18
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,413.52
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$144.04
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.18
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1635
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001169
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume increased by 34.2% and 19.6%, respectively. Daily active addresses spiked by 14.2% and 6.4%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 133,459 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $504.24 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $350.4 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, while spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $100.8 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Dentoshi says Bitcoin must maintain its current structure, particularly the daily 100EMA and weekly open/lows, to confirm a base for further upside.
The recent drop during wartime uncertainty is seen as a "war deviation" and not a structural breakdown.
If this support zone fails, however, BTC could revisit the $95,000 range.
Jelle notes BTC's brief dip below prior all-time highs and moving average cluster was swiftly reclaimed, a sign bulls are still in control. A weekly closure above this level may signal a push toward new all-time high.
Crypto trader CW spots a key sell wall for XRP at $2.4, with another significant wall around $2.6, indicating resistance ahead.
Carl Moon highlights that Ethereum accumulation is growing, with 22.8 million ETH held by long-term holders, a bullish signal for the asset's long-term trajectory.
More Crypto Online expects Solana to see one bigger rally this cycle. That outlook remains valid as long as it stays above the $109 support level, a break below that could indicate a potential trend reversal.
Marco Polo observes Dogecoin breaking out of a descending wedge on the weekly chart, supported by rising volume and improving RSI. A bounce off long-term support now targets resistance near $0.25.
Image: Shutterstock
