Dogecoin Flashes Multiple Buy Signals – Is A Rebound On The Horizon?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD may be gearing up for a rebound as strong technical signals and positive ecosystem developments boost trader confidence.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1767 $26.5 billion +1.4% -4.9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001214 $7.16 billion +1.7% -4.4% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001127 $4.7 billion +1.2% -5.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reports that Dogecoin’s 12-hour chart has triggered multiple buy signals using the TD Sequential indicator, suggesting that selling pressure is easing and a near-term bounce could be imminent.

Key levels to watch include support at $0.22 and resistance at $0.25. A decisive break above the $0.25 level could open the door to higher price targets.

Trader Tardigrade highlights an “Adam and Eve” bottoming pattern forming on DOGE, which historically precedes bullish reversals.

Statistics: According to Coinglass, Dogecoin derivatives trading volume surged by 31.4%, with open interest ticking up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. Liquidations totalled $5.7 million, with $4.12 million coming from long positions.

In the options market, DOGE saw a massive 1,080.5% spike in trading volume and a 17.6% increase in open interest over the same period, indicating heightened trader interest.

Community News: Dogecoin's gaming sector is expanding, with PlaysOut planning to roll out 15 Dogecoin-themed mini games throughout 2025. The first game is scheduled for launch in August, playable via the MyDoge wallet and PlaysOut mobile app. These casual games will operate on the DogeOS application layer, further integrating DOGE into blockchain-based gaming.

