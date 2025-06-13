Michael Saylor Declares Bitcoin Treasury Movement 'Unstoppable' As Global Economies, Firms Jump In

At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas (May 27–29), Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor delivered a bold message in a CNBC interview. The corporate adoption of Bitcoin BTC/USD as a treasury reserve is no longer a theory; it's a global movement in motion.

What Happened: "No force on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come," said Saylor, pointing to a wave of corporate Bitcoin strategies, from Trump Media's $2.5 billion plan to GameStop's bold crypto pivot, as signs of an emerging financial paradigm.

Saylor's Vision: A Bitcoin-Fuelled Financial Future

In an interview published on June 12, Saylor reaffirmed that Strategy remains fully committed to Bitcoin and will keep buying, regardless of market volatility: "We expect the price of BTC will keep going up. It will get exponentially harder to buy Bitcoin, but we'll work exponentially more efficiently to acquire it."

He described the firm's strategy of offering credit instruments such as preferred stock with dollar yields and Bitcoin exposure, products designed to appeal to both risk-averse and aggressive investors.

Also Read: Strategy Buys Another $110 Million In Bitcoin, Now Holds 582,000 BTC

Why It Matters: Saylor praised recent announcements as game-changing, citing:

Trump Media's Bitcoin strategy as "incredibly courageous and intelligent."

MetaPlanet's transformation from a $10 million company to nearly $5 billion in market cap, calling it "the most successful stock in the market."

Bitcoin treasury adoption is no longer confined to the U.S.; entrepreneurs are now building Bitcoin-focused financial infrastructure in Hong Kong, Korea, Abu Dhabi, the U.K., Kenya, Norway, Germany and Brazil.

Stock Market Reaction? Just Technicals

When asked about recent stock pullbacks following Bitcoin announcements from companies like GameStop and Trump Media, Saylor dismissed them as short-term noise.

"GameStop's stock jumped 50%, and their trading volume surged 10x. That let them raise $1.5 billion via a convertible bond," he said, proof that the market is rewarding bold moves.

What's Next: Saylor also urged U.S. regulators to bring clarity by defining digital assets into four categories: Digital Commodities (Bitcoin), Digital Currencies (Stablecoins), Digital Securities (Tokenized stocks/bonds) and Digital Tokens (Utility tokens used in business ecosystems).

"If we put this framework into law," Saylor argued, "the uncertainty and anxiety around crypto will disappear."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock