Dogecoin Drops 6%: Why Is It Going Down?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is down 6% on Thursday but remains on traders’ watchlists for a potential breakout.

What Happened: Market commentator Investing Haven modeled the potential returns of a $1,000 investment in DOGE over one year.

In a stable or modestly bullish market, the potential return would be $1,050 to $1,400; in a hype-driven rally $1,500 to $2,000.

The commentator pointed out that Dogecoin is trading around $0.18 levels with strong volume and a valuation of $27.5 billion, backed by a loyal community. Still, it remains highly speculative due to its inflationary supply (5 billion new coins annually) and sentiment-driven volatility.

Technically, DOGE is consolidating between $0.187 and $0.216.

A breakout above $0.205 could trigger a rally to $0.24–$0.26, while a drop below $0.185 risks decline to $0.17 or lower.

Endorsements and cultural moments, especially involving Elon Musk, heavily influence price.

Overall, while DOGE has potential upside fuelled by hype, its speculative nature and inflationary model make it a risky investment.

Key levels to watch are $0.205 for bullish continuation and $0.185 as support.

Despite a significant price slump, Dogecoin's options volume and open interest jumped 266.2% and 55.9%, respectively, according to Coinglass data.

What's Next: InvestingHaven predicts Dogecoin's one-year outlook ranges from modest gains to meme-driven upside.

He believes a breakout above $0.205–0.208 could fuel 30–50% gains.

While viral catalysts drive Dogecoin's big moves, the inflationary tokenomics limit long-term scarcity.

Trader Tardigrade sees Dogecoin's uptrend pattern remained consistent on the all-time chart and traders should only choose right entry point and reap profits.

Image: Shutterstock