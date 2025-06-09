June 9, 2025 2:15 PM 2 min read

What Is Dogecoin's Next Move? Watch These 2 Liquidation Levels, Trader Warns

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin's DOGE/USD relatively flat performance over the past week has market commentators speculating about two important liquidation levels for the meme coin.

What Happened: Crypto trader Trader Tardigrade noted that Dogecoin's liquidation heatmap reveals two major liquidity targets above the current price:

  • $0.189 with $2.46 billion in liquidity
  • $0.1995 with $2.14 billion in liquidity

These are likely areas market makers will aim for, suggesting upward price potential.

Trader Hardy observed Dogecoin has returned to a strong support zone, potentially setting up a new long opportunity. The chart will be closely monitored over the next few days for confirmation.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start The Week Green Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks

Why It Matters: Pseudonymous developer PennybagsCX stated that Dogechain, launched in 2022, is quietly transforming Dogecoin from a meme-based currency into a full-fledged utility ecosystem.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

As an EVM-compatible blockchain, Dogechain enables smart contracts and allows DOGE to be bridged and used for transactions across a growing suite of applications.

This includes gaming dApps, NFT marketplaces, and DeFi protocols like lending, borrowing, and yield farming, all powered by DOGE.

By expanding Dogecoin's use cases beyond simple payments, Dogechain is unlocking new opportunities for holders and helping build a vibrant, utility-driven future for the Doge community.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's open interest is up by 1.3% to $1.99 billion, while derivatives trading volume expanded by 25.4% in a single day.

Options volume and options open interest expanded by 1,829% and 502.9%, respectively.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.18802.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved