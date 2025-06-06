June 6, 2025 11:21 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Slides 4.5% On The Week: Why Is It Going Down?

Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is down 4.5% on the week but continues to attract optimism from traders and analysts, especially after a dormant whale reappeared after three years.

According to Lookonchain, wallet address 0x6E45 transferred 100.45 billion SHIB (worth $1.21 million) to Binance after three years of inactivity. The whale netted a $311,000 profit, though at SHIB's all-time high, the same position could've delivered over $2.7 million in gains.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001273$7.5 billion-0.5%  -4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1829$2.13 billion-3.7% -9.6% 
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001141$4.8 billion -1.6% -11.4% 

Trader Notes: Analysts at TheCryptoBasic suggest SHIB could reach $0.000224 by June 2030 if it manages a 5% average monthly growth—a 1,766% surge from its current price of $0.00001270.

That would push SHIB's market cap to around $132 billion, assuming no major supply dilution or pullbacks.

Other platforms like Telegaon, Changelly, and several crypto analysts also forecast a similar target between 2025 and 2031, though all emphasize that such consistent growth is rare in the volatile crypto space.

Statistics: Whale Alert flagged a massive 3.6 trillion SHIB transfer to Coinbase Institutional, fueling speculation about potential strategic moves or sentiment shifts.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume and daily active addresses expanded by 58.3% and 2.4% respectively in a single day.

Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 56 to 522.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions up to 710,000 from from 631,800 the prior day.

Shibarium new accounts skyrocketed from 86 as of June 5 to 1,024 as of June 6.

