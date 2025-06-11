Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Steady As Inflation Cools

Crypto markets are holding steady with a slight upward bias after U.S. May inflation data came in lower than expected, sparking renewed optimism for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,821.34 -0.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,821.45 +2.4% Solana SOL/USD $163.38 -0.4% XRP XRP/USD $2.30 +0.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1960 +1.1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001320 +0.5%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 25.8% and daily active addresses growing by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,665 to 13,286 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 125.95%.

Coinglass data reports 91,906 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $251.18 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Position trader Bob Loukas, known for mapping Bitcoin's 4-year cycle, continues to track BTC's performance within this historical framework.

A recent Rekt Capital survey reveals that the majority of market participants expect Bitcoin to peak between $150,000 and $200,000 in this bull cycle, with 33.9% selecting this range.

39.7% believe the top will land somewhere between $113,000 and $150,000.

Trader Altcoin Sherpa wondered whether Bitcoin can continue its uptrend with a “Joyful June.”

