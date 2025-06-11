Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Steady As Inflation Cools

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.3% higher to $3.5 trillion.
- Traders weigh potential breakout vs. consolidation; survey suggests Bitcoin could peak between $150,000–$200,000.
Crypto markets are holding steady with a slight upward bias after U.S. May inflation data came in lower than expected, sparking renewed optimism for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$108,821.34
|-0.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,821.45
|+2.4%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$163.38
|-0.4%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.30
|+0.4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1960
|+1.1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001320
|+0.5%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 25.8% and daily active addresses growing by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,665 to 13,286 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 125.95%.
- Coinglass data reports 91,906 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $251.18 million.
Notable Developments:
- Brazil, India Lead Emerging Markets For Crypto Investment Opportunities, Deus X CEO Tim Grant Says
- Bitcoin’s First Resistance After New Highs Is $115,400: Glassnode
- Stripe Acquires Crypto Wallet Infrastructure Startup Privy
- Cantor Fitzgerald, Wall Street Companies Will Lower Crypto Lending Costs, SALT CEO Says
- Elon Musk Says Some Comments About Donald Trump ‘Went Too Far’ — And Polymarket Traders Think DJT May Accept The Olive Branch
- Public Company Bitcoin Holdings Are A ‘Megatrend’ Just Getting Started, Says Bitwise’s Matt Hougan
Trader Notes: Position trader Bob Loukas, known for mapping Bitcoin's 4-year cycle, continues to track BTC's performance within this historical framework.
A recent Rekt Capital survey reveals that the majority of market participants expect Bitcoin to peak between $150,000 and $200,000 in this bull cycle, with 33.9% selecting this range.
39.7% believe the top will land somewhere between $113,000 and $150,000.
Trader Altcoin Sherpa wondered whether Bitcoin can continue its uptrend with a “Joyful June.”
