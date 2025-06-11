June 11, 2025 3:12 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Steady As Inflation Cools

Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

Crypto markets are holding steady with a slight upward bias after U.S. May inflation data came in lower than expected, sparking renewed optimism for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$108,821.34-0.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,821.45+2.4%
Solana SOL/USD$163.38-0.4%
XRP XRP/USD$2.30+0.4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1960+1.1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001320+0.5%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume increasing by 25.8% and daily active addresses growing by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,665 to 13,286 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 125.95%.
  • Coinglass data reports 91,906 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $251.18 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Position trader Bob Loukas, known for mapping Bitcoin's 4-year cycle, continues to track BTC's performance within this historical framework.

A recent Rekt Capital survey reveals that the majority of market participants expect Bitcoin to peak between $150,000 and $200,000 in this bull cycle, with 33.9% selecting this range.

39.7% believe the top will land somewhere between $113,000 and $150,000.

Trader Altcoin Sherpa wondered whether Bitcoin can continue its uptrend with a “Joyful June.”

