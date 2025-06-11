Elon Musk Says Some Comments About Donald Trump 'Went Too Far' — And Polymarket Traders Think DJT May Accept The Olive Branch

Zinger Key Points
- Elon Musk says he “went too far” in his recent remarks about Donald Trump.
- Polymarket odds for a public reconciliation between Musk and Trump spike to 70%.
The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump may be cooling off after the Tesla CEO apologized for some of his statements.
What Happened: In an X post on June 11, Elon Musk expressed regret over some of his recent comments about former President Trump, saying, "They went too far."
The move was interpreted by some as a signal toward de-escalation in their increasingly public spat.
The reaction on crypto betting markets was swift. On Polymarket, odds of a public reconciliation between Trump and Musk before July 2025 surged to 70%, up from just 27% earlier in the day.
This comes just days after another Polymarket contract — asking whether Trump will be impeached in 2025 — started gaining traction following Musk’s previous criticism of Trump. That market currently prices the odds at 10%, slightly up from last week’s 8%.
Price Action: Tesla TSLA shares gained 3% in premarket trading while Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady around the $109,000 level.
Also Read: Trump-Musk Infight Sparks $50 Million ‘Kill Big Beautiful Bill’ Meme Coin, But On-Chain Experts Warn To Steer Clear Of It
Why It Matters: Musk's regrets follow a period of heated exchanges, where he criticized Trump's “big, beautiful bill” as a letdown for the DOGE team, and claimed the Trump administration withheld documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump, in turn, threatened to terminate federal contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk's companies.
For context, Trump remains the only U.S. president to be impeached twice, though never convicted.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
