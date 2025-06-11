Fartcoin Surges 40% In A Week On Coinbase Listing, Outshines Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Zinger Key Points
- Fartcoin has soared 40% in the last seven days, outperforming leading meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
- Traders expect further upside after Coinbase announced support for Fartcoin on the Solana network.
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is turning heads after a 40% rally over the past week, outpacing legacy meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
What Happened: Trader RookieXBT suggested that Fartcoin "looks ready here," especially as markets gear up for what could be the biggest risk-on melt-up of the cycle.
He pointed to Fartcoin’s positioning in a highly speculative environment as a key factor for potential explosive gains.
Another trader, MaxBecauseBTC, noted that a breakout in Ethereum ETH/USD above $3,000 could provide the final push for meme coins, including Fartcoin, to enter a fresh bullish phase.
Technical analyst CRG added that Fartcoin's monthly chart reflects a strong upward structure, with momentum building toward a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Why It Matters: On-chain activity is also heating up. Onchain Lens highlighted a new wallet that withdrew 14,916 Solana, worth $2.48 million, from Binance for purchasing 1.68 million FARTCOIN at $1.14.
Coinbase confirmed it will list Fartcoin on the Solana network starting June 12, subject to liquidity conditions. Trading will be available in supported regions via Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange.
Coinglass data revealed $6.7 million in total liquidations over the last 24 hours, with shorts accounting for $5.57 million, suggesting traders betting against Fartcoin were caught off guard by its rapid rise.
