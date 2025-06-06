Fartcoin Jumps 4% While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall — 'Outperformance Is Undeniable,' Says Trader

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD has defied the broader market downturn with a 4% gain today, outperforming major meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: Prominent trader Unipcs revealed an unrealized PnL of $4.49 million on his Fartcoin holdings, down $1.17 million in three days and $2.64 million in three weeks.

Despite the sharp drawdown, Unipcs remains committed, arguing that Fartcoin is oversold and bearish sentiment is overstretched.

The trader highlighted the emotional and financial volatility behind big PnLs and emphasized the importance of conviction in sticking to a thesis despite drawdowns.

He also pointed out the timing of Coinbase's listing announcement, which he believes could be a catalyst, with Robinhood possibly next in line.

Kadense Pengu noted Fartcoin has retraced 50% from local highs after an 8x rally, pulling back to $0.93, which could serve as a key retest level and buying opportunity.

The recent Coinbase listing marks a major milestone, with more CEX listings likely, increasing accessibility for retail investors and amplifying the memetic appeal.

Altcoin Sherpa said the outperformance is undeniable and confirmed opening a long position.

More Crypto Online predicts a potential next leg up is in play, targeting the $1.10–$1.428 range as the first key resistance zone to watch.

Also Read: Fartcoin Slides 10% In A Day: What Is Going On?

Why It Matters: Fartcoin's Coinbase roadmap listing has added a new layer of legitimacy and investor attention.

The exchange said the move is part of its effort to boost transparency by sharing assets under consideration.

The news triggered a 52.6% surge in 24-hour trading volume.

Coinglass data shows open interest in the meme coin also saw a sudden spike (+2.2%) after the news. Derivatives trading volume in the meme coin expanded by 31.4%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock