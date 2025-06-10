Fartcoin Floats Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 14% Gain: Is It Headed For $2?

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is outperforming legacy meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with a 14% daily gain, fueling bullish predictions from traders who now anticipate a run toward the $2 mark.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.31 $1.31 billion +18.4% +15.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1945 $29.2 billion +5.3% -0.01% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001327 $7.82 billion +4.8% +0.81%

Trader Notes: Prominent trader Unipcs noted that despite premature calls for a top around the Coinbase listing, Fartcoin has rallied 30% since.

He argues traditional signals like PnL updates or listing announcements are less relevant compared to momentum and broader market conditions.

Fartcoin, he says, now commands top-tier meme coin mindshare, is preparing to debut on the largest U.S. retail exchange and isn’t currently a consensus trade on Crypto Twitter.

This creates a setup where underexposed or short traders may be forced to chase, leading to an aggressively bullish move.

Altcoin Sherpa projects a $2 price target, while Posty expects a pullback to $1.18 before the token pushes to $1.35.

Crypto trader RookieXBT believes Fartcoin has a "insane setup brewing" and highlighted Coinbase listed spot trading before any other Tier 1 exchange.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Fartcoin short liquidations in the past 24 hours at $5.01 million, implying short traders were forced to close their position with the meme coin's price rally.

Open interest and derivatives trading volume rallied 11.7% and 31% respectively, signaling rising speculative activity.

Image: Shutterstock