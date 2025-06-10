Fartcoin Floats Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 14% Gain: Is It Headed For $2?

Zinger Key Points
- Fartcoin’s open interest rose 11.7%, while derivatives trading volume jumped 31% in a single day.
- Traders eye $2 as the next target, with interim pullbacks expected to $1.18–$1.35.
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is outperforming legacy meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with a 14% daily gain, fueling bullish predictions from traders who now anticipate a run toward the $2 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$1.31
|$1.31 billion
|+18.4%
|+15.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1945
|$29.2 billion
|+5.3%
|-0.01%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001327
|$7.82 billion
|+4.8%
|+0.81%
Trader Notes: Prominent trader Unipcs noted that despite premature calls for a top around the Coinbase listing, Fartcoin has rallied 30% since.
He argues traditional signals like PnL updates or listing announcements are less relevant compared to momentum and broader market conditions.
Fartcoin, he says, now commands top-tier meme coin mindshare, is preparing to debut on the largest U.S. retail exchange and isn’t currently a consensus trade on Crypto Twitter.
This creates a setup where underexposed or short traders may be forced to chase, leading to an aggressively bullish move.
Altcoin Sherpa projects a $2 price target, while Posty expects a pullback to $1.18 before the token pushes to $1.35.
Crypto trader RookieXBT believes Fartcoin has a "insane setup brewing" and highlighted Coinbase listed spot trading before any other Tier 1 exchange.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows Fartcoin short liquidations in the past 24 hours at $5.01 million, implying short traders were forced to close their position with the meme coin's price rally.
Open interest and derivatives trading volume rallied 11.7% and 31% respectively, signaling rising speculative activity.
