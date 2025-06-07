'Bitcoin Family' Hides Crypto Across Four Continents After Kidnap Scare

Didi Taihuttu and his family, known widely as the “Bitcoin Family,” have reportedly taken dramatic steps to safeguard their digital wealth amid a global uptick in violent crypto-targeted crimes.

The family, which famously liquidated all their assets in 2017 to bet entirely on Bitcoin, has revamped their entire security system to minimize physical and digital threats.

CNBC reports that the Taihuttus now store their crypto seed phrases across four continents using a method that combines analog stealth and digital encryption.

After a string of disturbing incidents—including abductions, physical torture, and ransom schemes targeting crypto holders in France and New York—Taihuttu chose to abandon hardware wallets altogether.

Instead, he has implemented a more intricate system: a single 24-word seed phrase, split into four encrypted chunks, each hidden in a separate global location, CNBC adds.

Most of the family’s digital fortune—roughly 65%—sits in cold storage, completely disconnected from the internet.

The remainder is allocated to hot wallets protected by multi-signature protocols.

Taihuttu uses tools like Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe) for altcoins and layered security structures on centralized platforms such as Bybit.

One of the main reasons behind the hardware wallet exodus is skepticism around device security.

Following controversial firmware updates and fears of backdoor access, Taihuttu replaced them with steel-etched, fireproof backups hidden physically.

The family now avoids even filming at home or sharing real-time travel details due to stalkers identifying their whereabouts.

Beyond traditional multi-signature wallets, Taihuttu is also exploring multi-party computation (MPC).

Unlike standard setups, MPC splits the private key itself among multiple parties, requiring a quorum to initiate any transaction. This ensures no individual has complete control, further reducing vulnerability.

With plans to access their cold wallets only when Bitcoin reaches $1 million—projected by 2033—the Taihuttus are positioning their crypto as a long-term pension fund.

Meanwhile, 80% of their trading now happens on decentralized exchanges like Apex, which let them maintain custody while executing trades.

