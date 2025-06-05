If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin When Elon Musk Playfully Said BTC Was His 'Safe Word,' Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Today

Bitcoin’s BTC/USD meteoric growth in the last few years has changed fortunes, influenced perceptions, and positioned it as one of the most sought-after assets, alongside traditional heavyweights such as stocks and gold.

Investors who bought into the cryptocurrency early are now laughing their way to the bank.

What happened: Back in 2020, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a playful endorsement of Bitcoin in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

The tech mogul wrote, "Bitcoin is my safe word," in a post dated Dec. 20, in what seemed like a sexually suggestive reference.

Soon, an army of people swarmed to his message, some wholeheartedly agreeing and others dismissing his remark.

While the post was not a direct investment call, it came during a period of rapid growth for Bitcoin. The apex cryptocurrency had just crossed $20,000 for the first time, a big leap from $7,000 at the start of the year.

On that day of the post, the price of Bitcoin was about $23,861.77 per coin. Let's say you got swayed by Musk's comment and immediately decided to invest $1000 in the asset. It would have fetched you 0.04190 BTC.

Fast forward to June 2025. BTC is trading at $104,542.75, meaning that the original investment would have turned into $4381.18, netting you a return of 338%.

Congratulations if you actually invested! If not, it may be a good time to recall phrases such as “Life is about hits and misses,” “There’s no point in crying over spilled milk,” and “Life gives you another chance.”

Bitcoin, for that matter, continues to balloon, rising 47% over a year and 12% year-to-date.

Even Musk seemed to be becoming serious about the technology. Earlier this week, he announced the launch of the XChat messaging program, claiming to have end-to-end encryption similar to Bitcoin.

Photo Courtesy: Paopano on Shutterstock