Disney Offers Free NFTs To Streaming Subscribers: How 'Passionate' Fans Can Get New Digital Collectibles

Media giant Walt Disney Co DIS has launched a new perks program to reward streaming subscribers — and it involves non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Disney is launching a new perks program for Disney+ subscribers with a perks program for Hulu set to follow later in the summer.

Streaming subscribers will get discounts at select retailers and the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences.

Subscribers are also getting access to the closed release of Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, an NFT collection marketplace and platform. Subscribers will get a free monthly Mystery Capsule for an unnamed number of months.

Disney+ subscribers can also unlock a $10 Dapper Labs credit from now until June 26.

"Our fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and Perks are our way of thanking them for subscribing to Disney+," Disney+ Executive Vice President, Marketing Samantha Rosenberg said.

Why It's Important: Dapper Labs is one of the most well-known names in the NFT space and was one of the top-valued companies in the sector with a $7.6 billion valuation back in 2021.

While buzz around NFTs has dramatically decreased, Dapper Labs has continued to launch marketplaces and NFT offerings with some of the top names in the business, including the National Basketball Association, National Football League and Disney.

Dapper Labs is the home of CryptoKitties, one of the first NFT collections; NBA Top Shot; NFL All Day and Disney Pinnacle, which launched last year. The company is also home to the Flow FLOW/USD blockchain.

Dapper CEO Roham Gharegozlou called Disney+ and Dapper Labs working together "a dream" on X.

Gharegozlou said he's excited to see the magic of Disney Pinnacle come to millions of additional Disney fans through the new perks program. The CEO said dropping the term NFT and using digital pins and other verbiage is important to on-board more users.

Over 50 million Disney+ users will have access to Disney Pinnacle through perks and can experience a free Mystery Capsule per month with the chance to pull rare digital pins from Disney, Pixar and Star Wars sets.

Gharegozlou said the average Disney Pinnacle user who opens one capsule goes on to rip 37 more. The Dapper CEO teases June 12 as a "another big step forward," without saying if this is for Disney Pinnacle specifically or for Dapper Labs.

The rest of the X thread talks about Dapper Labs recent growth and future plans. With the $10 Dapper Labs credit, Disney+ users could buy other NFTs from the company, like NFL and NBA digital collectibles on ALL Day and Top Shot, respectively.

While not all Disney+ subscribers will take part in this free offer, Disney may have opened the door to millions more NFT collectors for the first time.

