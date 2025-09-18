Franklin Templeton, Ripple Join Forces To Launch Tokenized Money Market Funds For Accredited Investors Of This Asian Banking Giant

Singapore’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings DBSDY, asset management firm Franklin Templeton and blockchain company Ripple Labs XRP/USD have teamed up to provide accredited investors trading solutions backed by tokenized money market funds and U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

Franklin Templeton’s BENJI Fund Comes To DBS Bank

This collaboration will facilitate the listing of Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, which represents its tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund, on the DBS Digital Exchange. Ripple’s USD RLUSD/USD stablecoin will also be listed alongside. Franklin Templeton will use the XRP ledger to tokenize the sgBENJI tokens.

“With this setup, eligible DBS clients can trade RLUSD for sgBENJI tokens, enabling them to rebalance their portfolios into a relatively stable asset 24/7 and within minutes, while earning yield during periods of volatility,” DBS said in a statement.

The bank added that it will explore the possibility of enabling clients to use sgBENJI tokens as collateral in the next phase of the partnership.

See Also: Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If ‘All Goes To Plan’

The Background

Franklin Templeton launched America’s first blockchain-powered money market fund, backed primarily by government securities, cash and repurchase agreements, in 2023. Each share of the fund is represented by one BENJI token.

The fund had a total asset value exceeding $736 million as of this writing, according to rwa.xyz.

Notably, Franklin Templeton is one of the several issuers that have filed applications with the SEC to launch a spot exchange-traded fund tracking the XRP token.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $3.10, up 2.94% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Grey82 / Shutterstock.com