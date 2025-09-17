XRP Whales Offload 200 Million Ahead Of ETF Launch: What Do They Know?

XRP XRP/USD is holding near the $3 level, with whale movements and rising real-world utility stoking bullish sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.02 $180.9 billion +1.1% Bitcoin BTC/USD $115,747.32 $2.3 trillion +2% Ethereum ETH/USD $4,487.08 $541.6 billion +3.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez flagged $2.78 as the key support to watch if selling pressure persists.

Statistics: Martinez highlighted that whales offloaded around 200 million XRP over the last two weeks raising curiosity if the big XRP holders know something that no one knows.

Glassnode data shows crypto rallied this week, but perpetual open interest in XRP has risen while Bitcoin and Solana saw OI drop, suggesting traders are increasingly positioning around ETF-related volatility.

Coinglass data shows XRP liquidations in the past 24 hours stands at $1.7 million with $1.3 million in long liquidations.

Community News: VivoPower International's digital asset arm, Caret Digital, said it secured bulk mining rig discounts and plans to acquire XRP at steep discounts (up to 65%) by exchanging mined tokens through bulk purchasing deals.

CME Group announced plans to launch XRP and Solana options contracts on Oct. 13, pending regulatory approval, building on strong demand in their existing futures markets.

Since May, more than 370,000 XRP futures contracts ($16.2 billion notional) have traded.

“The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,” said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products.

REX Shares announced the launch of REX-Osprey XRP ETF, (XRPR), being the first U.S.-listed ETFs offering spot exposure to XRP offering investors a way to access these digital assets through an ETF structure.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock