Bitcoin BTC/USD investors are celebrating with the leading cryptocurrency making new all-time highs in July.

For investors in Bitcoin or those on the sidelines, the good news is the price could keep going up according to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

Here's a look at Wood's predictions for Bitcoin in 2030 and how much a small investment today could be worth if she's right.

Following Wood Into Bitcoin: Wood has been a vocal bull for the cryptocurrency sector for years, specifically for Bitcoin.

Ark Invest has updated its price targets for Bitcoin several times, with most of the prices significantly higher than where Bitcoin trades today.

Earlier this year, Ark updated its Bitcoin price targets with increased optimism for the sector. The new price targets are $500,000 for the bear case, $1,200,000 for the base case and $2,400,000 for the bull case for the year 2030. Those targets replaced existing price targets of $300,000, $710,000 and $1,500,000, respectively.

Wood also previously said that Bitcoin could reach $3,800,000 by 2030 if companies allocated 5% to Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin trading at $118,753.54 at the time of writing, an investor could buy 0.00084 BTC today with $100. Here is a look at how much that $100 would be worth in the future under Wood's various price targets:

Bear Case, $500,000 : $100 today would be worth $420, up 320%

: $100 today would be worth $420, up 320% Base Case, $1,200,000 : $100 today would be worth $1,008, up 908%

: $100 today would be worth $1,008, up 908% Bull Case, $2,400,000 : $100 today would be worth $2,016, up 1,916%

: $100 today would be worth $2,016, up 1,916% Bullish Case, $3,800,000 : $100 today would be worth $3,192, up 3,092%

: $100 today would be worth $3,192, up 3,092% Bear Case, $258,500: $100 today would be worth $289.52, up 189.5%

As you can see, a small investment would turn into a sizable return if Wood's base or bullish predictions come true. Even the bearish price target hitting would more than double the investment from today.

While there's no guarantee that any of the price targets will hit, the exercise shows how a small investment in cryptocurrency could add up over time.

Read Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Donald Trump Said Crypto’s Value Was ‘Based On Thin Air,’ Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

What’s Next: Wood has been reiterating high price targets for Bitcoin over the years. In a 2024 CNBC interview, Wood highlighted how Ark Invest was early to investing in Bitcoin.

“We were the first public asset manager to gain exposure to Bitcoin in 2015 at $250,” Wood said.

Wood said that even with Bitcoin trading around $90,000 at the time, the company believes there is a long way to go.

The fund manager said that getting regulatory relief with a new administration is one of the most important things for Bitcoin. Wood also sees Bitcoin being viewed as a new asset class, leading to more institutions and asset allocators wanting to invest in the top cryptocurrency.

In the May update, Ark said institutional investors, Bitcoin viewed as a safe haven, nations buying Bitcoin and a rise in companies making Bitcoin part of their treasuries were factored into the new price targets.

Wood's Ark Invest was also one of several companies to have a Bitcoin ETF approved by the SEC with its Ark 21 Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB.

Wood’s $3.8 million price target might be one of the biggest from a fund manager and among the most bullish bets on cryptocurrency. The target came from the approval and early success of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year.

"With this institutional green light that the SEC has provided, kicking and screaming though it did, the analysis we've done is that if institutional investors were to allocate a little more than 5% of their portfolios to Bitcoin, as we think they will over time, that alone would add $2.3 million to the projection I just gave you," Wood previously said.

The approval of the Bitcoin ETFs led Wood to say in an interview that "the probability of the bull case has increased."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

Photo: Shutterstock