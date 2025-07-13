Crypto Market Soars, Dogecoin Rides The Wave And Big Predictions For Blockchain: This Week In Crypto

The week was a rollercoaster ride for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) led the charge, eyeing a staggering $120,000 mark, and paving the way for altcoins to rally. Dogecoin (DOGE), the original memecoin, also experienced a significant surge, riding the wave of the Bitcoin rally.

Meanwhile, crypto exchanges are setting their sights on neobanks, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto finance. Ethereum (ETH) continues to dominate the tokenized finance sector, becoming Wall Street’s preferred blockchain infrastructure. And finally, macro strategist Raoul Pal made a bold prediction for the future of the blockchain space.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Rally

The cryptocurrency market saw a significant surge over the weekend, led by Bitcoin’s run towards the $120,000 mark. This rally cleared the path for altcoins to follow suit.

Read the full article here.

Dogecoin Soars as Bitcoin Rally Ignites Memecoin Frenzy

Dogecoin, the original memecoin, captured significant gains as speculative enthusiasm washed over the crypto market. The surge came in direct sympathy with Bitcoin, which rocketed to a new all-time high of over $118,000.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Mango Market Hacker Loses Millions As Curve Price Manipulation Attempt on Aave Backfires – Benzinga

Crypto Exchanges Eye Neobanks for Mainstream Finance Access

Crypto exchanges are looking to acquire neobanks to fast-track their path to dominance of emerging on-chain sectors. This trend is set to continue as blockchain businesses seek opportunities within traditional finance.

Read the full article here.

Ethereum, Not Solana, Is Wall Street’s ‘Preferred Choice’

Ethereum’s dominance in the tokenized finance sector shows no signs of slowing down. According to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, Ethereum has become Wall Street’s go-to blockchain infrastructure, outperforming Solana in key institutional use cases.

Read the full article here.

Raoul Pal Predicts ‘Insane’ Demand for Blockchain

Macro strategist Raoul Pal predicted an “insane” demand for the blockchain space, foreseeing cryptocurrency becoming a $100 trillion asset class over the next 6-8 years.

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock