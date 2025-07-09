Elon Musk Says They 'Arrested' And 'Killed' Peanut The Squirrel But Didn't Try To File Charges In Epstein Client List — PNUT Token Soars 5%

Elon Musk on Tuesday contrasted the lack of action against individuals on Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged client list to the controversial euthanasia of pet squirrel "Peanut" last year.

What happened: In an X post, Musk used the popular “The Office” meme to criticize what he perceived as hypocrisy in the justice system.

"They arrested (and killed) Peanut, but have not even tried to file charges against anyone on the Epstein client list," the world's richest man said.

Why It Matters: Peanut's seizure and subsequent euthanasia ignited public outrage and became a major flashpoint before the presidential elections last year. The controversy also spawned a Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT).

The officials had expressed grief over Peanut's death but stated that it had to be done due to potential rabies exposure. Rabies testing eventually came up negative.

Musk, who was siding with Republicans then, used the animal’s death to target New York state officials and even said that President Donald Trump would “save the squirrels."

Fast forward to July 2025, Musk and Trump aren’t as friendly.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has rued the lack of arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein row, and at one point, alleged that Trump’s name on the list is the reason behind the lack of action. It’s worth noting that he later retracted the statement

Price Action: At the time of writing, PNUT was exchanging hands at $0.2354, up 5.59% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading

