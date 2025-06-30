June 30, 2025 12:40 AM 2 min read

Pepe Leaps Ahead Of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Sunday Night: Analyst Expects 'Jackpot July' For Frog-Themed Crypto

Pepe PEPE/USD led the meme coin gains Sunday night as the broader cryptocurrency market capped the week on a high.

What happened: The Ethereum ETH/USD-based cryptocurrency popped over 6% over the last 24 hours, with trading volume exploding by 120%.

In doing so, PEPE outgained meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which rose 2.99% and 1.16%, respectively.

The latest uptick propelled the frog-themed coin's weekly gains past 14%, making it one of the most lucrative meme coin bets.

Notably, the balance held by PEPE's long-term holders rose 0.04% in the last 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock, indicating accumulation by diamond hands. Moreover, large transactions valued at over $100,000 spiked 12.21%.

Well-known analyst Max Schwartzman said he was excited over what PEPE had to offer, predicting a "Jackpot July" for the meme coin.

Leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USD trended upward after President Donald Trump called BTC’s growing adoption a "great thing" for the U.S.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, PEPE was exchanging hands at $0.00001005, up 6.03% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has plunged 46%.

Photo Courtesy: Akif CUBUK on Shutterstock.com

