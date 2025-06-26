Bitcoin, Ethereum Rangebound, Dogecoin Dips Amid Potential July Tariff Deadline Extension: Analyst Predicts BTC's 'Next Big Move' Once It Breaks Out Of This Range

Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways Thursday while stocks rallied after the White House signaled that the July tariff deal deadline could be extended.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.24%
|$106,998.37
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-0.16%
|$2,421.21
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-3.06%
|$0.1606
What Happened: Bitcoin oscillated between the high $106,000s and the low $108,000s as trading volume plunged 14% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum spiked above $2,500 but reversed trajectory soon, sliding below $2,400 overnight.
Despite a slow June, the two market heavyweights have enjoyed a profitable second quarter as of this writing, with Bitcoin up 29.36% and Ethereum up 32.62%.
More than $232 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with about $145 million in bullish longs erased
Bitcoin’s open interest slid 1.33% in the last 24 hours, even as the majority of Binance traders with open BTC positions remained short.
The "Greed" sentiment prevailed, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|DeXe (DEXE)
|+8.11%
|$8.91
|Bitget Token (BGB)
|+4.45%
|$4.64
|Aptos (APT)
|+2.78%
|$4.95
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.27 trillion, following a modest decline of 0.67% in the last 24 hours.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 404.41 points, or 0.94%, to end at 43,386.84. The S&P 500 ascended 0.8% to close the session at 6,141.02, within touching distance of its all-time closing high. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.97% to end at 20,167.91.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the July 9 tariff deal deadline is "not critical" and that it could be extended, but that’s a decision for President Donald Trump to make.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez noticed Bitcoin's range-bound movement and projected the "next major move" after a close outside the $106,900–$108,200 zone.
According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment, the number of wallets holding at least 10 BTC jumped to its highest level since mid-March, signaling high institutional interest.
"As markets have been volatile, smart money has accumulated on most retail panic sell cycles," Santiment added.
Photo: Antonio Gravante On Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.