June 26, 2025 10:24 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rangebound, Dogecoin Dips Amid Potential July Tariff Deadline Extension: Analyst Predicts BTC's 'Next Big Move' Once It Breaks Out Of This Range

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways Thursday while stocks rallied after the White House signaled that the July tariff deal deadline could be extended.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD-0.24%$106,998.37
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		-0.16%$2,421.21
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -3.06%$0.1606

What Happened: Bitcoin oscillated between the high $106,000s and the low $108,000s as trading volume plunged 14% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum spiked above $2,500 but reversed trajectory soon, sliding below $2,400 overnight.

Despite a slow June, the two market heavyweights have enjoyed a profitable second quarter as of this writing, with Bitcoin up 29.36% and Ethereum up 32.62%.

More than $232 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with about $145 million in bullish longs erased

Bitcoin’s open interest slid 1.33% in the last 24 hours, even as the majority of Binance traders with open BTC positions remained short.

The "Greed" sentiment prevailed, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
DeXe (DEXE)+8.11%$8.91
Bitget Token (BGB)   
               		+4.45%$4.64
Aptos (APT)          +2.78%$4.95

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.27 trillion, following a modest decline of 0.67% in the last 24 hours.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Stocks closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 404.41 points, or 0.94%, to end at 43,386.84. The S&P 500 ascended 0.8% to close the session at 6,141.02, within touching distance of its all-time closing high. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.97% to end at 20,167.91.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the July 9 tariff deal deadline is "not critical" and that it could be extended, but that’s a decision for President Donald Trump to make.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez noticed Bitcoin's range-bound movement and projected the "next major move" after a close outside the $106,900–$108,200 zone.

According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment, the number of wallets holding at least 10 BTC jumped to its highest level since mid-March, signaling high institutional interest.

"As markets have been volatile, smart money has accumulated on most retail panic sell cycles," Santiment added.

Photo: Antonio Gravante On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$47.69-0.19%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107323.960.28%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.16201.17%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2433.500.67%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved