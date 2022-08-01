 Skip to main content

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. CEO Saundra Pelletier Discusses Why $EVFM is a Company to Watch

News Direct  
August 01, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Detroit, MI

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ:EVFM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing & commercializing products to address needs in women's sexual & reproductive health. The Company's 1st FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid & potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. The Company may report top-line data in fall 2022 from its registrational Phase 3 EVOGUARD clinical trial evaluating Phexxi for 2 potential new indications – prevention of chlamydia & of gonorrhea in women. Visit phexxi.com & evofem.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://newsdirect.com/news/evofem-biosciences-inc-ceo-saundra-pelletier-discusses-why-evfm-is-a-company-to-watch-625266353

