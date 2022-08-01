FREE BACK TO SCHOOL HAIRCUTS AT CUTZ FOR KIDS EVENTS IN COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA

Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12 noon to 5pm

Birmingham, AL

Hibbett | City Gear and PUMA host Cutz for Kids Back to School events at Hibbett & City Gear stores in Columbia, South Carolina. Both stores located at 4101 W. Beltline Blvd. in Edens welcome the public to stop by on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12 noon to 5pm to join the festivities.

Kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Columbia Hibbett | City Gear Cutz For Kids events are two of 19 being held across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and going back to campus in style. There will be free children's haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family.

"We are helping the Columbia community kick off the new school year on the right foot with our generous partners at PUMA," said Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc. "The concept was created about four years ago by one of our Associates and has been so well received, that now the event is duplicated across multiple Hibbett and City Gear markets."

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1105 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

