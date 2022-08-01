FREE BACK TO SCHOOL HAIRCUTS AT CUTZ FOR KIDS EVENTS IN JACKSONVILLE

Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12 noon to 6pm

Birmingham, AL

Hibbett | City Gear and Reebok host Cutz for Kids Back to School events at Hibbett & City Gear stores in Jacksonville, Florida. Hibbett is located at 6733 103rd Street and City Gear is located at 6290 103rd Street. The public is invited to stop by on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 12noon to 6pm to join the festivities.

Kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Jacksonville Hibbett | City Gear Cutz For Kids events are two of 19 being held across the country to get kids excited about the new school year and going back to campus in style. There will be free children's haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family.

"With our generous partners at Reebok, we wanted to help kids go back to school in style and feel their best when they see their classmates again," said Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc. "The concept was created about four years ago by one of our Associates and has been so well received, that now the event is duplicated across multiple Hibbett and City Gear markets."

