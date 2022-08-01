Huobi Group registered as digital currency exchange provider in Australia

Sydney

Huobi Group, one of the world's leading digital asset service providers, has completed its registration as a digital currency exchange provider with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC). This marks the first step in the company's push to offer digital currency exchange services in the country. It is also the latest compliance milestone in Huobi Group's global expansion.

According to the relevant AUSTRAC regulations, Huobi Global can provide the following services after successful registration: money (Australian or foreign currency) for digital currency, digital currency for money (Australian or foreign currency). Huobi Global will mainly plan to provide OTC services after receiving the registration status this time.

Huobi Group CFO Lily Zhang said: "We have always made security and compliance our highest priorities, as we believe that only under this principle can we grow alongside the industry to provide professional and secure services to our users."

As one of the earliest digital asset exchanges to offer cryptocurrency trading worldwide, Huobi Group has been working toward compliant growth since 2017. As of today, Huobi Group is licensed for various cryptocurrency-related services in a number of countries and regions, including South Korea, Japan, and Gibraltar.

Just a week ago, Huobi Group was granted MVP provisional approval by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) while it applies for a license, in accordance with VARA requirements. The license will enable Huobi Investment FZE, Huobi's UAE-based entity, to offer a full suite of virtual asset exchange products and services, within the parameters set by VARA's specialized "test-adapt-scale" model.

In late June, Huobi Group received the DIFC license for innovative technology companies in Dubai. In the same month, it was listed on New Zealand's Financial Services Provider Register (FSPR) which enables it to operate a regulated foreign currency exchange, money or value transfer services, and crypto OTC trading services in the country.

"We are pleased to see the growing number of licenses and registrations we have received globally, which demonstrates our commitment to compliant growth. We aim to sustain this momentum to drive our global expansion," Zhang added.

About Huobi Group

Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is one of the world's leading digital asset service providers, with tens of millions of users across five continents and 160 countries and regions. We are dedicated to empowering financial freedom and creating new global wealth, having led the cryptocurrency industry in spot, derivatives, and Bitcoin transactions for many years. Our infrastructure, operations and offerings are built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, backed by strong global customer support underpinned by local expertise. It offers a unique trading environment that is truly customer-first, safe and sustainable for all users, enabling their long-term success. For more information, visit www.huobi.com

