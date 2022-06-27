8 Best Crypto Trading Bots in 2022 Reviewed: Free & Paid

Crypto Trading Bots

Looking for the best crypto trading bots? Look no further! In this article, we will discuss the ten most advanced and effective trading tools that are currently available on the market. These bots have been proven to be successful in helping traders make more profitable trades.

We will also go over the features that each bot offers so that you can choose the one that is best suited for your needs. So, what are you waiting for? Start reading now and find out which bot is right for you!

Choose the Best Crypto Trading Bot for Your Needs

CoinRule — Best Overall

CoinRule is a popular and trusted crypto trading bot that offers a wide range of features and tools. It's easy to use, which makes it one of our top recommendations for newbie traders. CoinRule also offers a free trial so that you can try out the bot before you decide whether or not it is right for you.

Thanks to its ease of use, CoinRule can be named as one of the best bitcoin trading bots currently available online. The bot has a very user-friendly interface that makes it easy to use for even the most inexperienced users.

Price: Free / $29 / $59 / $449 per month.

Supported crypto exchanges: Coinbase, Binance, Bitstamp, Kraken, HitBTC and more.

Pros

User-friendly interface: As mentioned before, CoinRule has a very user-friendly interface that makes it easy to use for even the most inexperienced users.

Free account option: Another great thing about this bot is that it offers a free account so that you can try it out before you commit to buying it.

Trade automatically: CoinRule allows you to completely automate your trading strategy and work with any trading platform. Besides, CoinRule has a lot of helpful materials that can help you create automated trading strategies and improve your trading skills.

Cons

No mobile app: One downside of this bot is that it does not have a mobile app. However, the website is optimized for mobile devices so you can still use it on your phone or tablet.

BitsGap — Runner Up

BitsGap is the best trading bot in terms of a wide range of features and tools available. This bot is perfect for those who are looking for a comprehensive solution to their crypto trading needs.

What makes BitsGap so popular is that it offers a wide variety of features, including margin trading, stop-loss orders, and more. You can also use this bot on all major cryptocurrency exchanges, which is very convenient. Other than that, BitsGap offers a smart trading terminal, allowing you to make trades directly in the app.

Price: Free trial / $29 / $69 / $149

Supported crypto exchanges: Binance, Coinbase, Bitfinex, HitBTC, KuCoin, Exmo, Kraken, CEX.io, Gemini, Bitstamp and more.

Pros

Wide range of features: BitsGap offers a wide range of features that can be used by both beginners and experienced crypto traders.

Can be used on multiple exchanges: Another great thing about this bot is that it can be used on a variety of exchanges. This is very convenient for those who want to use the bot on multiple exchanges.

Very secure: BitsGap is also a very secure bot, which is important for those who are looking to trade cryptocurrencies.

Cons

Higher price: Although BitsGap does offer a few different plans, the prices can be a bit higher than some of the other options on this list. Nonetheless, the platform has the reviews to back up its price.

When it comes to bitcoin trading bots, CryptoHopper is definitely one of the most popular options. Users love this bot for its ease of use, wide range of features, and great customer support.

This trading bot is perfect for those who are new to the world of cryptocurrency trading as it is very user-friendly. CryptoHopper also offers a wide variety of features, which can be customized to fit your specific needs. Other than that, it has a marketplace of both free and paid trading signals that you can use to customize your crypto trading strategy.

Price: Free / $19 / $49 / $99

Supported crypto trading exchanges: Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Bitfinex and more.

Pros

Ease of use: One of the main reasons why CryptoHopper is so popular is because it is very easy to use. The interface is very user-friendly and even novice traders will be able to figure out how to use this bot without any problems.

Wide range of features: As mentioned before, CryptoHopper offers a wide variety of features that can be customized to suit your needs. Arbitrage trading, hedgind strategies and more.

Great customer support: Another great thing about CryptoHopper is that it offers excellent customer support. If you ever have any problems or questions, you can be sure that someone will be there to help you out.

7-day free trial allows you to test all the features of CryptoHopper before buying it.

Free and paid signals shared by active trading community.

Cons

The bot can be a bit pricey: One of the only downsides of CryptoHopper is that it can be a bit pricey. However, considering all of the features and tools that it offers, the price is definitely worth it. It is also worth noting that they offer a free plan.

If you are looking for a very feature-rich crypto trading bot platform, then you will want to check out the offerings from 3Commas. This trading bot is a game changer and offers a wide range of features that are sure to appeal to even the most experienced traders.

One of the best things about this bot is that it allows you to set up both long and short-term trading strategies. So, whether you are looking to hold onto your investments for the long haul or quickly cash out, this bot can accommodate your needs. In addition to this, there are also a number of other great features such as portfolio tracking and automated trading strategies which traders love to see in bots.

Price: Free / $29 / $49 / $99

Supported crypto exchanges: Binance, BitMEX, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Coinbase, CEX.io, Kraken, KuCoin and more.

Pros

Allows you to set up long and short-term strategies: This bot allows you to set up both long and short-term trading strategies, so you can choose how you want to approach the market.

Portfolio tracking: Another great feature of this bot is that it offers portfolio tracking, so you can always stay on top of your investments.

Automated trading strategy: This bot also offers automated trades, which is a great time saver for busy traders.

Cons

None that we could find: We couldn't find any real cons to mention for this bot. It truly is one of the best on the market!

Shrimpy is a great crypto bot for those who are looking for an easy-to-use platform. This bot offers a wide range of features, including portfolio tracking, automated trades, and more.

One of the best things about Shrimpy is that it is very user-friendly. Even if you have never used a crypto trading bot before, you should be able to figure out how to use this one with ease. In addition to this, Shrimpy also offers a free trial so that you can try out the bot before you decide whether or not it is right for you.

Price: $19 / $79 / $299

Supported crypto exchanges: Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Kraken, CuCoin and more.

Pros

Large variety of features: This bot offers a wide range of features, including portfolio management, automated trades, and more.

Free trial available: Another great thing about this bot is that it offers a free trial so that you can try out the bot before you decide whether or not it is right for you.

Amazing reviews: This bot has received some amazing reviews from its users, which is always a good sign.

Cons

For the purpose of finding a con to mention, the only thing we could really find is that this bot does not offer a free option. However, given the wealth of features it offers, the price tag is definitely worth it.

Finally, we have HaasOnline. This cryptocurrency trading bot is a bit different from the others on this list as it is more geared towards more experienced traders. Although new crypto traders could potentially get by with this bot, it definitely requires a bit more knowledge to use effectively.

This bot offers a wide range of features, including automated crypto trading, backtesting, and more. In addition to this, HaasOnline also offers excellent customer support so that you can get help when you need it.

Price: 0.005 / 0.007 / 0.012 BTC

Supported crypto exchanges: Coinbase, Binance, Bitfinex, BitMEX, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Gemini, HitBTC, KuCoin.

Pros

Offers a wide range of features: This bot offers a wide range of features, including automated trading, backtesting, and more.

Excellent customer support: Another great thing about this bot is that it offers excellent customer support so that you can get help when you need it.

Cons

More geared towards advanced traders: Although the platform makes an effort to be user-friendly, it is definitely more geared towards experienced traders. So, if you are a newbie, this might not be the bot for you. Instead, consider trying out one of the many other great bots on this list!

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning WunderTrading. This bot has been wowing users with its amazing performance and features since it first launched many years ago.

This bot offers everything that you could want in a crypto trading bot, including automated trades, portfolio tracking, and more. In addition to this, the team behind WunderTrading is always working on new features and improvements so that the bot can stay ahead of the curve.

Price: Free / $9.95 / $24.95 / $44.95

Supported crypto exchanges: Binance, FTX, Coinbase, BitMEX, Bybit, Kraken, KuCoin, HitBTC and more.

Pros

Constantly improving: The team behind WunderTrading is always working on new features and improvements so that the bot can stay ahead of the curve.

Offers everything you could want: This bot offers everything that you could want in a crypto trading bot, including automated trades, portfolio tracking, and more.

Cons

Not as popular as other bots on this list: Although this bot has received some great reviews, it is not as popular as some of the other options on this list. This could be due to the fact that it is a newer option. Consequently, there is a risk that the platform could shut down in the future.

Trality is a new name among popular crypto trading bots, but it has been gaining a lot of popularity lately. This bot offers most of your generic crypto trading bot features, including automated crypto trading, portfolio tracking, and more.

However, Trality made it to our list of best trading bots for a reason. It offers some unique features that make it stand out from the rest. For example, this bot allows you to test your strategies with paper trading before you risk any of your real money. In addition to this, Trality also offers a wide range of tutorials and support so that you can learn how to use the platform effectively.

Price: Free / €95 / €383 / €575

Supported crypto exchanges: Binance, Kraken, Coinbase / BitPanda / FTX and more.

Pros

Offers paper trading: This bot allows you to test your trading strategies with paper trading before you risk any of your real money.

Wide range of tutorials and support: Another great thing about this bot is that it offers a wide range of tutorials and support so that you can learn how to use the platform effectively.

Cons

Not as many features: Although this bot offers most of your generic crypto trading bot features, it doesn't have as many unique features as some of the other options on this list. Though, for basic trading, Trality offers more than enough.

Types of Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

Now that we've gone over some of the best crypto trading bots for 2022, let's take a look at the different types of bots that are available.

Arbitrage Bots

Arbitrage bots are designed to take advantage of price differences between exchanges. For example, if Bitcoin is selling for $11,000 on one exchange and $11,200 on another, the arbitrage bot will buy Bitcoin on the first exchange and then sell it immediately on the second exchange for a profit.

Market Making Bots

Market making bots are designed to provide liquidity to exchanges by constantly buying and selling assets. By doing this, they help to keep prices stable and make it easier for crypto traders to buy and sell assets.

Scalp Bots

Scalp bots are designed to execute a large number of small trades in order to take advantage of small price fluctuations. These bots can make a lot of trades per day and sometimes even per hour, so they require very little downtime.

Coin Lending Bots

Coin lending bots are designed to lend your assets out to other traders in order to earn interest. This is a great way to passively earn income from your crypto holdings. Traders use these bots to lend out their assets on exchanges that offer margin trading.

Leverage Trading Bots

Leverage bots are designed to help traders get more bang for their buck by allowing them to trade with leverage. Leverage is essentially a loan that the trader takes from the exchange in order to trade with more money than they have in their account.

These are just some of the different types of crypto trading bots that you can use in 2022. Each type has its own advantages and disadvantages, so be sure to do your research before deciding which one is right for you.

Pros and Cons of Using Trading Bots

Although we have covered the pros and cons of using specific trading bots, it is also important to consider the pros and cons of using trading bots in general.

Pros

Bots can help you to make more money: One of the biggest advantages of using trading bots is that they can help you to make more money. This is because bots can execute trades much faster than humans and they can also access information and make decisions based on that information much more quickly.

Bots can take some of the emotion out of trading: Another big advantage of using trading bots is that they can take some of the emotion out of trading. This is because bots don't get emotional about their trades, which means that they are less likely to make mistakes.

Cons

Bots can be expensive: One downside of using bots is that they can be quite expensive. This is because you need to pay for the software and also for the hosting fees.

Bots can be risky: Another downside of using bots is that they can be quite risky. This is because if a bot makes a mistake, it can cost you a lot of money.

Crypto Trading Bots FAQs

Do Crypto Bots Work?

It's normal to be skeptical about something that you don't fully understand. So, if you're wondering "do crypto trading bots work?", the answer is yes! However, it's important to remember that no bot is perfect and there is always a risk of loss when trading.

However, many of the most experienced and successful traders use automated trading bots to execute their trades. This is because they provide a number of advantages, such as being able to make more money and take some of the emotion out of trading alongside all the other advantages we mentioned previously.

Though, rest assured knowing that crypto trading bots do offer real potential and for the right users, they work extremely well given the crypto market volatility.

Are Cryptocurrency Trading Bots Profitable?

This is a difficult question to answer because there are so many variables involved. For example, the profitability of a bot will depend on the market conditions, the bots settings, and the users trading strategy.

In general, though, it is possible to make a profit from using crypto trading bots. However, it's important to remember that there is always a risk of loss and you should never invest more money than you can afford to lose.

In addition to this, you will want to keep in mind that using these bots typically comes at a cost, which you should factor into your profitability calculations. You will want to do your research to ensure that you can at least pay off the cost of the bot and preferably make a profit on top of that.

Are Cryptocurrency Trading Bots Legal?

Yes, cryptocurrency trading bots are legal. However, it's important to remember that there are some risks involved in using these bots. For example, if you use a bot to trade on an exchange that is not regulated, you may be taking on more risk than you realize.

It's also important to note that some countries have stricter regulations than others when it comes to cryptocurrency trading. So, be sure to do your research before using a bot in any country.

A few countries that do not allow the use of cryptocurrency trading bots (or crypto trading in general) include China, Korea, and Japan.

In general, though, crypto trading bots are legal and can be used without worry in most countries around the world.

Should I Use a Crypto Trading Bot?

This is a question that only you can answer. However, we hope to have made it easier for you to make a decision by providing some pros and cons of using trading bots.

In the end, it's important to remember that there is always a risk involved in trading, whether you're using a bot or not. So, be sure to do your research and only invest what you can afford to lose.

Though, for the most part, automated trading bots can give you a real edge in the market and help you to make more money than you would by trading on your own. If in doubt, it's always a great idea to consult with a financial advisor to get more personalized advice.

How do Bots Make Money in Crypto Trading?

There are a few different ways that bots can make money in crypto trading. For example, some bots will take a percentage of the profits that they generate for you.

Other bots will charge a monthly or yearly subscription fee. And still, others will require you to pay for hosting fees and/or the software itself.

Each trading boot runs differently but you can normally find the pricing information on the provider's website.

Because many of these trading bot platforms have so many users, they can often afford to run without charging their users any upfront payments, or at least not huge down payments. This is because they make their money from the exchanges themselves.

For example, they may get a kickback from the exchange every time you make a trade. Or, they may get paid based on the amount of volume that goes through the platform.

In any case, it's important to remember that there are costs associated with using these bots and you should factor those into your profitability calculations.

How Much Can a Beginner Day Trader in Crypto Make?

This is another difficult question to answer because there are so many variables involved. For example, the trader's country of residence, access to capital, and the amount of time they are willing to dedicate to trading all play a role.

In general, though, it is possible for beginner day traders in crypto to make a decent profit. However, it will take some time and effort to get there.

Some beginner traders have been known to make over $100 per day. However, this is not the norm and it will take some time and effort to get to this level.

If you're just starting out, it's important to set realistic goals and expect to make only a small profit at first. As you gain more experience, you can gradually increase your profit potential. Moreover, remember that crypto trading and gambling are different. You should be making trading decisions based on sound analysis and not on gut feeling.

What Cryptocurrencies Can Bots Trade?

In general, bots can trade any cryptocurrency that is supported by the exchange you're using. However, some exchanges do not support all cryptocurrencies. So, be sure to check with your exchange before using a bot.

Some of the most popular cryptocurrencies that are traded on bots include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Solana. However, there are many others that are also commonly traded.

Though, bots will not typically restrict which cryptocurrencies you can trade. So, if there is a specific coin you're interested in trading, chances are that there's a bot that can trade it.

What is the Minimum Deposit to Start Trading with a Bot?

The minimum deposit required to start trading with a bot will vary depending on the exchange and/or provider you're using. For example, some providers may require a minimum deposit of $100 while others may have no minimum at all.

It's important to remember that, even though bots can automate your trades, they are still subject to the same rules and regulations as manual trading. So, make sure you understand all the risks involved before starting to trade with a bot.

Final Thoughts

There are a lot of different crypto trading bots out there and it can be tough to know which one is right for you. However, using the information in this article, you should be able to make a more informed decision when choosing an automated trading software for your needs.

Before investing in any crypto trading bot, we strongly recommend that you do your own research and only invest what you can afford to lose. In the end, crypto trading bots can be a great trading tool, as long as you learn to use it correctly, and you don't get greedy with it! Happy trading!

