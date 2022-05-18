IMA Wealth Launches State-of-the-art Retirement Plan Solution

Partnership with T. Rowe Price and Alerus creates efficient retirement plan solution

IMA Wealth, has announced the launch of IMA Wealth One Source, a streamlined retirement plan solution designed to reduce fiduciary liability, ease administrative burden, and lower plan expenses for employers.

IMA Wealth developed One Source in partnership with Alerus, which will serve as designated 3(16) Plan Administrator, and T. Rowe Price, which will serve as RecordKeeper. Together, the respected team manages the majority of the administration and investment responsibilities, creating the ideal solution for companies looking to optimize their human resources.

"Retirement plans rank among the benefits employees value most and serve as a recruiting tool," said IMA Wealth President Richard Holt. "With IMA Wealth One Source employers can offer a comprehensive, best-in-class retirement plan without the cumbersome administrative work."

Designed for retirement plans with less than $10M in assets, IMA Wealth One Source offers a wide range of plan sponsor services, integrated participant communications, flexible investment options and full creative reign on plan design.

Benefits for employees of companies enrolled in IMA Wealth One Source include a dedicated participant call center and an online platform which gives them access to additional tools and resources.

"This is a game changer in the industry and there's nothing else out there like it at the moment," said IMA Wealth Director of Product Development Rhonda Randell. "The early response to IMA Wealth One Source has been overwhelmingly positive. Clients testing the program are overjoyed by the ease of the program and how much work it has taken off their plates."

IMA Wealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of IMA Financial Group., an integrated financial services company specializing in risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. It is the third-largest privately held and majority employee-owned insurance broker in the country and employs more than 1,700 associates. IMA Wealth's retirement plan specialists provide highly personalized consulting support for all plan types, including: 401(k)s, 403(b)s, ESOPs, KSOPs, defined benefit, and non-qualified deferred compensation. The team works shoulder to shoulder with its clients to design retirement programs that inspire and empower their employees to confidently achieve their dreams.

Investment advisory services are offered through IMA Wealth, Inc., an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). IMA Wealth, Inc. is also an SEC-registered securities broker-dealer, Member FINRA, and an insurance agency. This is not a solicitation or offer to sell investment advisory services, securities, or insurance except in states where we are registered or where an exemption or exclusion from such registration exists.

