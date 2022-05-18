Fox Logistics Acquires Boxton's Freight Automation Platform to Expand Freight Services Worldwide

Acquisition grows customer base 500% to deliver superior AI-powered freight services to hundreds of global customers

Fox Logistics , the asset-based third-party logistics provider (3PL) that provides freight services to small, midsize and enterprise businesses, today announced the acquisition of freight automation platform Boxton. The acquisition of the platform marks Fox Logistics' global expansion into air and ocean freight services. Fox Logistics will acquire over 150 global customers and will expand freight offerings for small and medium-sized businesses, as a result.

Boxton automates the freight quoting process, so customers can work directly with carriers to obtain immediate access to industry-leading freight rates. Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances the robust API connectivity to offer customers complete visibility into the shipping process with fast quotes and superior pricing.

"Boxton's freight automation platform increases associate capacity by fivefold and elevates our customers' user experience by meeting them where they already work, whether that's Slack, Microsoft Teams, or email. The result is faster, smarter, reliable shipping that's better for our planet," said Matt Lawrence, CEO of Fox Logistics. "We're excited about the relationships Boxton has with ocean and air freight carriers, and we're going to continue to expand those relationships. This is the future of freight."

Boxton is a seamless platform for shippers seeking air and ocean freight quotes. The proprietary program automates freight procurement to keep global supply chains running smoothly. Customers can access a marketplace of select, vetted, global shipping companies that provide competitive pricing and enhanced service. Fox Logistics works with partners to identify the best service providers based on individual shipment needs.

AI decreases the time to obtain a freight quote from days to minutes by scanning emails and PDF quotes and uploading the information to the platform. The result is a comprehensive quote that clearly defines all charges. Shippers use data-driven technology to consolidate and track orders end-to-end. They can view real-time tracking information, manage documentation, communicate with different parties, and keep essential details in one portal to automate and cut down on data entry.

Due to Fox Logistics' direct relationships with carriers, Boxton's customers will benefit from competitive freight rates in all modes of transportation. Fox Logistics' commitment to building strong relationships with the industry's top carriers will help protect Boxton's customers from the volatile swings in pricing and lack of capacity in difficult markets.

"We started Boxton to help the most innovative companies in the world better manage complex shipments so that they can focus on growth," said Warren Kucker, Founder of Boxton. "Fox Logistics' ingenuity, focus on customer service, and deep supplier relationships will continue to steward supply chains to the next level."

Fox Logistics currently provides over 99% on-time delivery services for its customers, and the company maintains superior customer service with a response time of minutes, not hours. Fox Logistics and Boxton customers can choose to easily track and pay for carbon offsets through a partnership with The Carbon Fund. For more information, visit www.foxlogistics.com .

About Fox Logistics

Founded in 1991, Fox Logistics is an asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider that provides ground, air, and ocean services to small and midsize businesses, as well as enterprise retail and manufacturing companies. In a volatile industry marked with constant delays, unethical brokers, and unpredictable rate changes, Fox Logistics provides reliable, on-time services by focusing on carrier and customer relationships. The company employs an advanced, AI-based Freight Automation Platform (FAP) to provide customers with visibility into their shipments. Fox Logistics is committed to carbon neutrality and partners with The National Forest Foundation and The Carbon Fund to measure and offset carbon emissions. Learn more at foxlogistics.com .

