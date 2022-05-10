Best Online Therapy For Anxiety & Depression: Top Virtual Counseling Services For Better Mental Health

Online Therapy

Even though the COVID-19 situation seems to calm down, we all know the devastating consequences it has left behind. And we're not talking about shaking the economy here (which is very serious). No, we're talking about the mental health concerns that have affected almost every person in the nation.

The quarantine, fear, loss of loved ones, and the unknown have triggered many emotions, stress, disorders, and problems that many of us were familiar with long ago. The situation required a fast solution, and that's how some of the best online therapy sites have come to the rescue.

However, we're also witnesses of many companies using people's mental health issues to earn money. That's why we decided to find and review the best online therapy services platforms to help you make the right choice.

5 Online Therapy Platforms To Find A Therapist For Mental Health Programs:

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Calmerry - Best Virtual Counseling Therapy Platform; Recommended For Teletherapy

The first platform for an online therapy we're going to review is Calmerry. This company is one of the safest and most comfortable spaces you'll ever find online. The platform works very effectively, always having the clients' preferences, goals, and problems in the first place.

Calmerry is one of the best choices if you want to start with online consulting because it works only with professional therapists. It has gathered a team of experienced, passionate, and kind people with medical licenses to help people confront their issues and solve their problems.

Of course, Calmerry has many other beneficial features, which is why people choose this place over others. Thus, around 95% of its clients find the sessions more convenient than traditional ones. This again confirms the effectiveness of the company.

Calmerry's job and effort have been recognized and appreciated by numerous notable and influential companies and magazines. So, this safe space has been featured in MBG (Mind Body Green), goop, Well and Good, Vogue, and many others.

Features

Not many places can compare to Calmerry, and we're talking about multiple aspects here. For starters, the platform is HIPAA-compliant, meaning that your sessions will be entirely confidential.

Moreover, your personal information and session data will be secured because the company uses encryption on the servers. Given that many of us find it hard to consult a therapist, security and privacy are the most important features when it comes to online therapy.

Furthermore, we already mentioned that Calmerry works only with certificated professional therapists. The team contains counselors with master or doctorate degrees in particular fields. That's why the company can provide therapy for people with various issues, including but not limited to marriage and family therapy, clinical social workers, professional counselors, etc.

Communication methods

Unlike many other online therapy sites with only one session method, Calmerry offers a real online experience with the same effect as traditional sessions. You can schedule video sessions and enjoy the benefits of mental health therapy without leaving your living room.

These video sessions are an excellent solution if you don't feel confident or comfortable visiting a counselor. Moreover, you'll have the opportunity to speak about your state without facing the fear of being present in a strange and unknown room.

Calmerry also offers text therapy. The virtual therapy chat is available 24/7, and you can freely send a text whenever you want. Even if your therapist doesn't answer immediately, you can expect a response during the working hours on the therapist's working days.

Additionally, you should also know that you can access the platform from any device. The platform has a very intuitive and user-friendly interface. Moreover, if you don't want to use your browser, you can download the app available for both Android and iOS.

Calmerry's fields of expertise

As we mentioned, this company collaborates with numerous mental health professionals. All of them specialize in various fields, which is why Calmerry can help overcome a significant number of mental health problems.

Anxiety

Stress

Eating disorders

Depression

Anger management

Childhood abuse

Family and marriage conflict

OCD

PTSD

Relationships

Emotional abuse

Trauma

LGBTQIA+

Low self-esteem

Of course, the list doesn't stop here because some mental issues can't be categorized. That's why in the beginning, Calmerry will ask you several questions. After processing your answers, the company will connect you to the therapist that suits your needs.

Price

Calmerry is one of the most cost-effective online therapy platforms you can find on the market. The company works as a subscription service. You can choose text therapy for as low as $42 per week or arrange a monthly subscription because the company offers several options.

For instance, those interested in video therapy can choose a plan of around $90 per week. The company automatically will charge you each month so that you can focus on your therapy and not on continuing your subscription. However, unlike many others, you can cancel the subscription at any point.

You should also know that the platform regularly arranges discounts. The sales are often presented as discount codes that can provide you with up to 30% off on your subscription.

Customer service

The customer service team is yet another aspect where Calmerry shines. The company uses real people, not bots, for its live chat room, where you can ask any question you want.

Additionally, you can contact the team on a toll-free number or send an email. According to the reviews, Calmerry's representatives are exceptionally customer-friendly, kind, and efficient.

Pros

Professional team of licensed mental health experts

Video and text therapy

Covers numerous fields of mental health concerns

Encrypted and HIPAA-compliant

24/7 live support

Friendly customer service

Multiple price subscriptions

Cons

You can't choose your therapist

No group-therapy option

#2. OnlineTherapy.com - International Online Counseling Platform For Mental Health Care

OnlineTherapy.com is an international platform for mental health therapy where you can get a doctor on demand. The company focuses on connecting people with suitable mental care providers, counselors, therapists, social workers, psychologists, life couches, and others.

However, OnlineTherapy does much more than connecting and arranging sessions. In fact, this platform is a resourceful and safe place that provides aid and tools for everyone that wants to make a change in their life.

In order to provide information, educational and coaching articles, and tools, the company has a professional team of certified therapists and counselors. This team continuously works on the content and information presented on the website. They also participate in reviewing clients' information, so they can connect them with suitable therapists.

This platform is one of the best online therapy places because it provides hassle-free appointments, excellent service, and a network of professional mental health counselors. Moreover, because of its vast network, it can provide services to millions of people around the globe.

Features

One of the best features of this online mental health care therapy platform is its ability to protect clients' personal information and can also be referred as in person therapy. The company is HIPAA-compliant and uses advanced encryption to protect your information. Besides your data, the sessions you'll attempt will also be protected and secured by the company's security technologies.

This is very important, especially for those struggling with anxiety or those who feel uncomfortable going to a therapist. Moreover, many people want to hide that they're going on sessions from the world. That's why providing discretion and security is fundamental in this field.

Communication methods

OnlineTherapy.com offers several session methods. Depending on your preferences, you can choose to chat with your therapist via text or voice chats. You can also arrange a therapy session through video calls.

The company's website has an intuitive and user-friendly interface. After creating an account, the company will provide you with a personal dashboard where you'll easily access your plan, schedules, worksheets, diary, and activity planner.

Even though the company doesn't offer a mobile app yet, you can easily navigate the browser version thanks to its interface. This version is well optimized for use from any device, such as your computer, laptop, phone, etc.

OnlineTherapy's fields of expertise

As we mentioned before, this company collaborates only with professional, licensed, and experienced therapists. In fact, one of the criteria required from the potential workers is for them to have at least 2.000 hours of clinical experience.

When it comes to offered fields of expertise, you can find a broad network of counselors specializing in helping with numerous mental health problems. Therefore, you can choose:

Addiction

Adoption

Depression

Eating disorders

Grief

Infidelity

OCD

Low sex drive

Insomnia

Trauma

Moreover, the company enables you to choose the focus of your sessions regarding your faith orientation. So, you can choose Christian, Muslim, Jewish, or other faiths and spiritual.

You should also know that OnlineTherapy is focused mostly on cognitive behavioral therapy. Because of this, the platform is unique and different from the others. Unlike other companies, OnlineTherapy offers a dashboard.

You can access worksheets from your therapist, personal journal, educational articles and information, activity plan, progress tests, yoga and meditation tips and lessons, and other tools in this personal space. This entire toolbox, especially the worksheets, is one of the many reasons why OnlineTherapy is very similar to in-person CBT.

Price

As with the previous platform, OnlineTherapy is also a subscription service. This means that you can choose between three subscription plans. Each subscription will give you access to a dashboard, yoga and meditation videos, activity plan, tests, and daily worksheet replies from a therapist.

However, for message and video sessions, you'll have to choose a standard or premium plan. They offer one 30-minute video or audio session per week or two sessions, respectively.

Additionally, the company has another offer too. This offer is called a free plan and gives you access to useful tools and resources so that you can preview the other options. However, the free plan doesn't include a therapy session.

Customer service

If you have any questions or queries about using the platform, you can contact customer service through a contact form presented on the website. There's also a phone number if you prefer to call the representatives.

According to the reviews, the company's support team is very customer-centric. Clients found OnlineTherapy's representatives kind and helpful.

Pros

A massive network of licensed therapists and counselors

Multiple session methods

Friendly interface optimized for use on all devices

Provides therapy similar to in-person CBT

Available access to a personal dashboard with numerous helpful tools

Affordable prices

Cons

No group therapy

Sessions only are available for adults

#3. BetterHelp - Licensed Online Therapy For Depression; Best Mental Health Professionals

We have found some articles online saying that OnlineTherapy and BetterHelp are the same company. However, that's not true. While both platforms work to connect you with a suitable therapist, they're different companies. The only thing that connects them is a BetterHelp affiliate. This means that you can choose to find a BetterHelp therapist through the OnlineTherapy's website.

Let's get back to BetterHelp. You see, with some companies, you don't need to write long essays to describe their quality and even superiority compared to their competition. BetterHelp is one of those companies with almost shocking numbers related to clients, visits, and app downloads.

For starters, the platform has been operated by an experienced company ever since its opening in 2013. With more than 50.000 downloads per month and over six million monthly visits, this firm is literally crushing records.

However, we think that the most important thing is that BetterHelp has helped more than 2.5 million people find peace and improve their mental health and their lives. All these numbers, ratings, and scores are a result of dedicated hard work by licensed therapists.

Features

As we started the other reviews with the security provided by the companies, we'll continue that for BetterHelp too. This platform provides excellent security for its clients. It uses 256-bit encryption for the messages between you and your counselor.

As for your personal information, you don't have to worry either. The company utilizes state-of-the-art security technologies that protect you and your account. Moreover, BetterHelp doesn't collaborate with insurance companies. Therefore, your data doesn't have to be shared with third-party sides.

Moreover, the platform doesn't request your full name and contact information upon signing in. Therefore, you can choose a different name or a nickname. However, you do have to provide a real emergency contact.

Communication methods

BetterHelp offers all communication methods that represent e-therapy. You can have sessions in whatever way is working for you, starting from texting with your therapist. Furthermore, you can live chat, meaning unlike exchanging messages, with live chat, you'll get responses immediately.

Moreover, you can have a phone or video session. Phone sessions are more suitable for those who are uncomfortable showing in front of a camera, while the latter is better for those looking for a person-like experience.

BetterHelp's fields of expertise

BetterHelp has a comprehensive network that includes more than 20.000 mental health therapists. Thanks to this number, the platform can offer a significant number of services related to almost every mental health that is not severe. Therefore, you can make an arrangement for an online session with a therapist with knowledge and experience in helping with:

Sleep issues

Anger management

LGBTQ+ related issues

Grief

Addiction

Eating disorders

Family and marriage issues

Recovery

Anxiety

This is just a shortlist of areas where BetterHelp counselors can assist. Upon signing in, you'll have to answer several questions about your feelings, state of mind, doubts, fears, and other personal questions. The results from your survey are processed by an algorithm, which finds the most suitable therapists according to your data.

Price

Using services from BetterHelp will typically cost you around $60 to $90 per week. The price depends on your preferences, such as the type of therapist and the communication method, your location, and the billing frequency.

Even though BetterHelp works with subscriptions, you can cancel yours anytime. Moreover, you can use the 7-day free trial if you want to test the online therapy.

However, we have to say that we have found several reviews from people who have already tried BetterHelp. According to some clients, this platform is slightly costlier compared to other companies that provide the same services.

Customer service

BetterHelp customer service is available through an online contact form presented on the website. The company also has posted an email address if you want to email your questions. However, we couldn't find any phone number.

According to most of the reviews, clients have received fast responses to their emails from the company's representatives. Nonetheless, some people say that they have waited for a response for a while.

Pros

A reputable platform with more than two million satisfied clients

More than 20 thousand licensed, skilled, and compassionate therapists

Offers therapy for numerous issues

High-quality security system and encryption

Clients can be completely anonymous

Cons

Costlier than other platforms

No phone number for contact with customer service

#4. ReGain - Best Online Therapists For Couple Counseling With Mental Health Conditions

So far, we have presented and reviewed three fantastic online therapy platforms with amazing features. Now we want to discuss another impressive company with very specific features. ReGain is the best place for relationship therapy and couple consulting.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, this platform can provide you with professional therapists who may help you solve issues related to love and relationships. ReGain is an excellent place for couples who have been struggling to overcome issues, regain trust and compassion, and improve their relationship.

This platform has a very high popularity and reputation. Even though the company is considered a relationship online therapy, the therapists' skills go far beyond. That's because you can't draw a straight line when it comes to mental health. And when you and your partner have some relationship issues, they often go way back to some unsolved individual problems. ReGain can help you get your life back on track in these cases.

Features

Given that ReGain is focused on couple therapy, the company has created a safe place for both you and your partner to attempt a session with a licensed therapist. So, unlike other platforms, ReGain enables each account to hold two individuals. You'll pay for one account, but both you and your partner can use it.

Furthermore, ReGain has a first-class privacy system and uses advanced technology to provide you with privacy and security. Each conversation, message, and video is secured by encrypted technologies.

Communication methods

ReGain provides three types of communication methods. You can communicate with your therapist through messages, phone calls, or video sessions. The interesting thing about this company, though, is that you'll get a private room upon signing in.

Of course, this room is virtual, and it should represent a safe place where you can write about yourself and your relationship. This room is the place where you and your therapist will communicate mainly through messages. Of course, you can book an appointment and have a video session too.

If you decide to try online therapy with your partner, you can invite them to this room. From that point on, the communication with the counselor will involve both of you.

When it comes to accessibility, you can use the platform from any device that has access to the internet and a web browser. The site is optimized to be easy to use and navigate on various screens. Unfortunately, the company hasn't launched a mobile app yet.

ReGain's fields of expertise

As we said in the beginning, ReGain is a convenient platform for couple therapy. However, we're all aware that the problems we have in our relationships may have come from another place. In order to offer as much choice as possible, ReGain collaborates with licensed and experienced therapists.

The platform can offer sessions with LMFT (licensed marriage and family therapists), LCSW/LMSW (licensed clinical/master social workers), LPC, and LPCC (licensed professional therapists). You can also find accredited psychologists (Ph. D./Psy. D).

Generally, ReGain can connect you with professionals who can help you with issues, such as:

Marriage consulting

Regaining trust and compassion

Relationships anxiety

Healing from a breakup or divorce

Infidelity

Communication issues

Sexual and intimacy issues

Personal issues that affect the relationship

Price

At ReGain, you won't find numerous packages or subscription plans. The company offers one option that costs from $60 to $90 per week. The price you'll pay depends on your location, needs, and the therapist's availability.

ReGain will charge your card every four weeks. However, if you no longer need therapy or you don't find it helpful anymore, you can cancel the membership at any time. This subscription plant includes phone calls, video sessions, and unlimited messages.

Customer service

ReGain customer service is available through the contact form on the website. Even though the platform doesn't offer a phone number, according to the reviews, customers received responses quickly.

Pros

Reliable platform with a comprehensive network of therapists

All counselors are professional and experienced

The site is very secure and protected

Both partners can participate in the sessions

Affordable prices

Cons

No mobile app

A computer matches clients with therapists

It may take several days to be matched with a therapist

#5. Pride Counseling - Affordable Online Therapy Site For LGBTQ Community

The last but not least platform for online therapy we're going to review is focused on the needs of the LGBTQ community. We all know that many therapists generally have experience with individuals who identify the same as their biological characteristics and are sexually oriented toward the opposite sex.

That's not a crime. That's only because transitioning or getting out of the closet is very difficult, especially in more conservative places where people are not open-minded. The pressure and anxiety you may feel while looking for your undiscovered identity or when you try to suppress the feelings you have for an individual of the same sex are devastating, exhausting, and challenging.

Therefore, therapists need to have the knowledge and experience to help you overcome those issues, accept who you are, and focus on the quality of your life. Fortunately, Pride Counseling is a safe space for individuals of the LGBTQ community. It's one of the best online therapy site with professional counselors and reasonable prices.

Features

Pride Counseling is one of the most protected platforms you can find on the internet. The company uses tons of security systems and encryption that can freely guarantee your safety.

For starters, you can permanently delete the messages you have sent. Moreover, the texts you'll exchange with your counselor are protected by 256-bit encryption, commonly known as bank-grade protection. The database is also encrypted. Thus, if the data gets stolen by a third party by any chance, it will become useless.

When it comes to your privacy, Pride Counseling offers another excellent feature. You can choose a nickname instead of your real name, and you don't need to share contact information. However, like in most places, you'll have to give your therapist an emergency phone number.

Communication methods

To sign in to this platform, you'll have to answer several questions about your personality and the issues you want to work on. Depending on your answers, the platform will match you with a particular therapist who should fit your preferences and the problems you're facing.

After finding a suitable counselor, you can have four types of communication. Pride Counseling offers video and phone sessions, offline messaging, and live chat. All methods, except if you want to exchange messages with your therapist, require booking, i.e. you'll have to schedule an appointment.

Pride Counseling's fields of expertise

Saying that this platform offers online therapy for the LGBTQ community is just not enough. We saw multiple articles that use this sentence, and to tell the truth, it didn't make sense to us. What do they mean by "LGBTQ therapy"? Are people from this community different from the others? Do they have different issues?

When we run into those types of articles, we can't help but feel frustrated. It seems like the writers think that an individual from the LGBTQ community can have only one problem in their life and that usually is - not being accepted by other people.

Enough with the nonsense. The people from the LGBTQ community are just like everyone else. They have the same problems, difficulties in everyday life, jobs, families, relationships, mental health problems , health problems, loans to pay, anxieties, and fears. Plus, they have multiple other reasons to visit an online therapist, including peer pressure, bullying, troubles with identity, and sexual orientation.

That's why Pride Counseling is so good at its job. It collaborates with numerous licensed counselors with experience in multiple areas, especially in dealing with identity acceptance and overcoming trauma.

Price

Pride Counseling has a simple billing method. The company will automatically charge your credit card every four weeks. But don't worry because you can cancel the subscription any time you want for whatever reason you have.

The price you'll pay depends on multiple factors, such as your issues, preferred communication methods, and your location. Also, it may depend on the therapist's availability. Either way, the therapy generally costs between $60 and $90 per week. Of course, depending on your location, you may be charged even $120 per week.

Customer service

Pride Counseling can be proud of many things, but customer service isn't one of them. You can contact the support representatives only through a contact form found on the website. And even though clients have very positive feedback regarding the therapists, many complained that the support team sometimes takes time to respond.

Pros

Licensed counselors with experience in LGBTQ-related problems

Multiple communication methods are available

Secure and protected platform

Clients can cancel subscriptions at any time

Cons

Not all counselors are LGBTQ community members

There are no therapist bios on the website

No free trial

A computer does the matching process

How We Made The List Of Best Online Therapists For Professional Therapy?

Given that many so-called companies try to sell their services, our mission to find the best online counseling for better mental health was very challenging. We wanted to provide you with information about platforms that can actually help you and not only take your money.

Therefore, we had to go a long way before creating this list. Here are some of the criteria we used to avoid all useless online therapies and present you only with the best ones.

Security

We understand that security is a No.1 priority when it comes to mental health therapy. Many people refuse to go to a face-to-face session because they don't feel comfortable or even are afraid and anxious. Those fears and doubts may be more extended regarding online therapy mainly because this method is relatively new.

That said, we chose five platforms that have superior security systems. They use bank-grade encryption and multiple other technologies to provide their clients with safety and comfort.

Communication methods

Communication methods were another essential standard in our research. We looked for platforms that offer multiple session types. Thus you'll have to decide how to communicate with your counselor and slowly build up confidence.

Customer experience

Mental health is a very sensitive topic which is why so many people refuse to talk with a therapist, let alone write reviews about services of that nature. Therefore, when we found reviews from people who felt strong and confident enough to speak openly about their journeys, we knew that these platforms did a great job.

These companies are highly reputable and respected. That's because most of the customers are pleased with the services and gladly recommend them to others.

Factors To Consider In Online Therapy Options For Better Mental Health Conditions:

Since finding a reliable telehealth platform is a bit challenging these days, we have prepared a special section where we'll talk about several crucial factors that can prepare you for your search. We believe that you should summarize all information available before making any decisions. Thus, you'll avoid possible negative consequences of making a poor choice.

Before checking some platform's features, we think that you should determine your issues and why you may benefit from online therapy in the first place. Also, it's important to understand how these sessions go so that you don't find yourself in an uncomfortable situation.

Let's check the factors we recommend you consider when searching for a mental health online therapy!

Therapist network

The first indicator of a reliable and quality company is its network of therapists. It doesn't matter whether the counselors work for the company or are independent, and the platform works as a matchmaker as long as they're licensed consultants.

We strongly advise you to stay away from companies that hire self-proclaimed amateur therapists. Even though online therapy isn't a replacement for medical care and treatment, you should still consult with professional and experienced advisors.

Service diversity

This factor is closely related to the previous one. If an individual claims that they have the knowledge and experience in all areas of mental health concerns , you shouldn't continue the sessions with them.

That's because mental health is a complex area that includes numerous separate fields. Even though those fields are interconnected, one can't have all the knowledge.

Therefore, we recommend you choose a platform that offers plenty of counselors. That way, you'll have plenty of opportunities to switch therapists according to your needs in the future.

Communication methods

Again, this is a very significant factor to consider before signing in. We know that platforms that offer video sessions are the most popular in the telehealth industry, hence the most expensive.

However, if you're not comfortable with having a virtual face-to-face session, you should pay for that subscription plan, even if it's considered the best. The same goes for vice versa situations where you're interested in video consultations, but the platform offers only messages.

We recommend you choose a company that offers multiple communication methods. Thus, you can start low, slowly build a connection with your therapist, and switch to a different communication approach.

Security

As we mentioned earlier in this article, security is one of the most important features when it comes to selecting an online therapy. Security and privacy are essential for any activity we're doing online, such as shopping, paying bills, browsing, communicating with other people, etc.

However, using the internet for mental health therapy requires much more protection. Thus, even those most vulnerable and anxious about going to a therapist can freely use the service without worrying that their data is in danger.

That said, we suggest you pick a company that cares for its clients and their security. You should go to a safe place that uses high-tech security to protect your information.

FAQs About Best Online Counseling & Telehealth Therapy:

Q1.Will telehealth help me with anxiety?

According to many studies, research, and surveys, telehealth has helped millions of people reduce and even eliminate anxiety symptoms. No one should say that it will definitely cure your anxiety because numerous factors impact the process.

On the other hand, there's no solid proof that face-to-face or methods known as traditional therapies will 100% help you. Therefore, while online therapy isn't a substitute for a traditional visit to a physician, data shows that more and more people have positive results from using telehealth.

Best Nootropics are also an alternative to drugs that ultimately betters mental health.

Q2. Which mental health problems can be solved using online therapy?

Companies that have platforms for online therapy collaborate with therapists with various skills and fields of expertise. Therefore, using telehealth can help overcome or relieve numerous mental health concerns , except for those people where the problem is severe.

You can also use the best supplements for anxiety to relieve stress effectively.

Some of the mental health problems that can be discussed and consulted for on an online session generally are:

Anxiety and stress

Sleeping issues

Relationship problems

Coping with grief

Anger management

Low self-esteem

PTSD

Trauma

Emotional abuse

Q3. Can teletherapy substitute traditional treatment?

No, it can. Unlike traditional in-person sessions, telehealth therapists can't prescribe drugs. Also, these forms of therapy are not recommended for treating severe mental illnesses, such as having suicidal thoughts, which require a professional treatment team, mental health institution, and regular supervision.

Concluding - Best Virtual Therapy Apps To Treat Anxiety & Depression:

As a farewell, we want to thank you for reading our article and for your patience to reach the end.

We really hope that our reviews will help you find appropriate online therapy sites for your needs. Our hope comes from our research showing that these five companies have the best online therapy platforms you can find.

Calmerry, OnlineTherapy, BetterHelp, ReGain, and Pride Counseling offer numerous fantastic features, superior security, and affordable prices. You can also search for licensed clinical social workers . Moreover, the money you'll pay for the sessions is nothing compared to the benefits you may get from using telehealth.

