What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Today?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY traded relatively flat in premarket on Thursday, after its medical division unveiled results from a newly published pharmacokinetic study comparing two cannabinoid delivery methods.

The study contributes to the growing body of research on the behavior of cannabinoid formulations in the human body, aiming to inform more therapeutic decisions for patients and healthcare providers.

The study compared how the body absorbs two THC: CBD formulations—an oral Tilray extract and a nabiximols oromucosal spray.

Researchers aimed to evaluate differences in absorption efficiency and pharmacokinetic responses.

The crossover pilot study, conducted in 12 fasting adult volunteers, measured blood levels of cannabinoids and their metabolites over a 24-hour period.

The study was conducted to assess comparative absorption levels, timelines, and potential differences based on gender.

Findings revealed that the oral Tilray extract yielded significantly higher peak concentrations (Cmax) for both THC and CBD when compared to nabiximols.

While the timing of peak absorption (Tmax) and overall exposure (AUC) was similar between the two formulations, the Tilray method achieved more potent levels in a shorter window.

Gender-based differences also emerged, with males showing a notably higher Cmax when administered nabiximols.

Blood samples taken at 16 intervals over a full day showed that neither THC nor CBD was detectable after 24 hours, while 11-hydroxy-THC dropped sharply from its peak levels.

Importantly, participants did not report any severe adverse reactions during the study period.

José Tempero, Tilray’s medical director, noted that the findings advance the understanding of how cannabinoids interact with the body, aiding in the development of more precise formulations.

Denise Faltishchek, the company’s chief strategy officer and head of international, added that the work reinforces Tilray's commitment to scientific leadership and to improving outcomes for medical cannabis patients worldwide.

Tilray Medical has been a major supplier of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products, shipping to over 20 countries.

The company has participated in clinical trials globally, targeting conditions from epilepsy and cancer-related nausea to PTSD and alcohol dependency.

According to Benzinga Pro, TLRY stock has lost over 76% in the past year.

In a separate release, Montauk Brewing Co., a Tilray Brands company, announced a limited-edition collaboration with lifestyle brand Faherty, blending coastal-inspired craft beer with breezy, beachside apparel.

In addition to launching beer and apparel, the brands are partnering with the Eastern Long Island Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation for a beach cleanup event, followed by a Brew Barn celebration marking their 13-year journey on Saturday, June 28.

Price Action: TLRY shares are trading lower by 0.89% to $0.3945 premarket at last check Thursday.

