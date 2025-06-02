Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That Could Surge This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR

On May 22, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 89% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $3.92.

RSI Value: 29.4

29.4 WHLR Price Action: Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust fell 8.3% to close at $3.98 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 41.34.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

On April 30, Office Props IT posted downbeat quarterly earnings. The company's stock fell around 40% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.18.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 OPI Price Action: Shares of Office Properties Income Trust fell 8.1% to close at $0.19 on Friday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in OPI stock.

