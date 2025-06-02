June 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That Could Surge This Quarter

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc WHLR

  • On May 22, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 89% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $3.92.
  • RSI Value: 29.4
  • WHLR Price Action: Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust fell 8.3% to close at $3.98 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 41.34.

Office Properties Income Trust OPI

  • On April 30, Office Props IT posted downbeat quarterly earnings. The company's stock fell around 40% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.18.
  • RSI Value: 27.7
  • OPI Price Action: Shares of Office Properties Income Trust fell 8.1% to close at $0.19 on Friday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in OPI stock.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
OPI Logo
OPIOffice Properties Income Trust
$0.1923-0.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.20
Growth
7.79
Quality
Not Available
Value
12.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
WHLR Logo
WHLRWheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc
$4.133.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved