Michael Saylor Asks Joe Rogan For A Chat: 'Let's Talk About Bitcoin'

Strategy Inc. MSTR executive chairman Michael Saylor expressed interest Saturday in discussing Bitcoin BTC/USD with popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

What Happened: In an X post, Saylor wrote, “Hey Joe Rogan, let’s talk about Bitcoin.”

The comment came in response to a fan-run account’s question to X users about who they’d like to see Rogan interview that he hasn’t before.

Rogan, one of the world’s most successful podcasters, has interviewed influential figures like tech mogul Elon Musk, boxing legend Mike Tyson and President Donald Trump on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" show. As of this writing, his YouTube channel has nearly 20 million subscribers.

In other news, Saylor hinted on X that his firm Strategy would continue to pile on BTC in the coming week.

“Orange is my Preferred Color,” he wrote, typical of his Sunday posts which have almost always preceded Bitcoin purchases the following Monday.

As of this writing, Strategy's Bitcoin stockpile has grown to 580,250 BTC, worth nearly $61 billion, with an unrealized profit of 50%, according to bitcointreasuries.com.

Why It Matters: The proposed discussion holds significance in light of Rogan’s known interest in Bitcoin. The podcast host has previously called Bitcoin the “real fascinating cryptocurrency” and one with the most likelihood of becoming a “universal viable currency.”

In fact, back in April 2014, Rogan publicly shared details of his Bitcoin address, which as of this writing has a balance of 5.243 BTC, translating to $550,362.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $104,971, up 0.52% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Strategy closed 0.39% closer at $369.20 during Friday’s regular session. The stock has returned over 27% year-to-date.

Photo Courtesy: Rokas Tenys on Shutterstock.com

