Amazon And Google Backed AI Startup Anthropic Reportedly Hits $3 Billion In Annualized Revenue — Where's ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI At?

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup backed by Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, has reportedly reached a $3 billion annualized revenue run rate, just months after hitting $1 billion in December 2024.

What Happened: The San Francisco-based company has seen an unprecedented growth surge, primarily driven by enterprise demand for its AI models, especially in code generation, reported Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The figure surpassed $2 billion near the end of March and reached $3 billion by the end of May, according to one of the sources.

Anthropic's Claude chatbot has gained traction in the business world, even as it lags behind OpenAI's ChatGPT in consumer adoption. Web analytics data from Similarweb in April showed Claude's traffic at just 2% of ChatGPT's, the report added.

Why It's Important: OpenAI, a rival to Anthropic, is projecting more than $12 billion in total revenue by the end of 2025, up from $3.7 billion last year, the report noted, citing three people familiar with the matter.

“This total revenue is different from an estimated annualized figure like Anthropic’s,” the report said.

The Sam Altman-led OpenAI hasn't disclosed enterprise-specific revenue, but in May, it reported that the number of paying seats for its ChatGPT Enterprise product had increased to 3 million, up from 2 million in February, the report said.

Anthropic is currently valued at $61.5 billion following a $3.5 billion funding round.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.