Trump Shares Baseless Theory About Biden's Alleged Execution And Subsequent Robotic Replacement In 2020

Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by sharing an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory regarding Joe Biden on Truth Social. This latest move has drawn attention due to its sensational nature and the potential implications of spreading such misinformation.

What Happened: Trump reposted a conspiracy theory on Truth Social, claiming that Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced by clones or robots, as reported by NBC News on Sunday.

The original post, made by an anonymous user known for spreading outlandish claims, alleged that Biden was replaced with "clones, doubles" and "robotic engineered soulless mindless entities." Trump shared this post with his nearly 10 million followers without adding context.

The White House did not immediately comment on why Trump shared the post or whether he believes the claims. Trump has a history of sharing misinformation, including false claims about winning the 2020 election, which led to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Additionally, Trump has previously spread debunked theories, such as questioning Barack Obama‘s birthplace and alleging Haitian immigrants were "eating the pets." His administration has also been involved in spreading conspiracy theories, including misinformation about vaccines and the so-called deep state, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The timing of Trump’s actions coincides with recent news about Biden’s health. Biden, 82, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer. The cancer, which has metastasized to his bones, is described as hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management. This diagnosis has brought Biden’s health into the spotlight, making Trump’s unfounded claims even more significant.

