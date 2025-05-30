May 30, 2025 2:46 PM 1 min read

Mullen Automotive (MULN) Shares Plunge 25% Amid Reverse Stock Split Plans

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc MULN tumbled 25.4% to $0.08 on Friday afternoon, extending recent losses following the company's announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

What To Know: The electric vehicle manufacturer aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement through the reverse split, which will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 2.

Approved by shareholders at a May 21 special meeting, the split will consolidate every 100 shares of Mullen’s common stock into a single share. The move will reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 80 million to about 800,000. While no fractional shares will be issued, any fractional holdings will be rounded up.

Mullen’s common stock will continue trading under the symbol “MULN” on a split-adjusted basis starting June 2. However, the company cautioned that there is no guarantee the split will bring shares above the $1.00 threshold required for continued Nasdaq listing.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MULN has a 52-week high of $2,867,995.30 and a 52-week low of $0.075.

