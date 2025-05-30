These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Dell Following Q1 Results

Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported mixed financial results for the first quarter on Thursday after the bell.

Dell reported first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.69 per share.

"We achieved first-quarter record servers and networking revenue of $6.3 billion, and we're experiencing unprecedented demand for our AI-optimized servers," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell. "We generated $12.1 billion in AI orders this quarter alone, surpassing the entirety of shipments in all of FY25 and leaving us with $14.4 billion in backlog."

Dell expects second-quarter revenue to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share. Dell expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $101 billion to $105 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share.

Dell shares fell 3.4% to trade at $109.74 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dell following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Dell Technologies with a Buy and lowered the price target from $150 to $145.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $111 to $125.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained Dell Technologies with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $116 to $123.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $144 to $150.

